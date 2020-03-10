BREAKING: U.S. will suspend travel from Europe for 30 days; U.K. exempted

Stock markets rally, with Dow surging 1,000 points at closing bell

Markets rallied on reports that President Donald Trump is considering a permanent payroll tax cut to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Dow Jones climbs over 1,100 points after historic day of losses

March 10, 202004:37

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Lucy Bayly

Wall Street rebounded by the closing bell on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up almost 5 percent, or 1,164 points.

Markets had surged in early trading, before sliding into red. The whipsaw action came just one day after a historic rout that saw the blue-chip index drop by 2,013 points, the most ever.

President Donald Trump met with lawmakers on Tuesday afternoon to discuss "major" steps to ease concerns about the economy in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Investors wavered throughout the day, parsing headlines and reports that focused on whether a robust economic package could be introduced quickly enough to shore up the growing financial impact from the coronavirus.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

Global stock markets had an ugly start to the week, after an all-out price war between key oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia added to heightened concerns connected to the economic impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Companies have canceled industry gatherings, banned nonessential travel, and asked employees to work from home where possible. Health officials have even urged older people to avoid cruise ships, lengthy trips and public events.

Markets rebound after worst day since financial crisis

March 10, 202002:55

The White House has been consulting with industry groups on the kind of immediate relief that might be required. Executives from at least seven of Wall Street's major banks are set to meet with Trump at the White House on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the response to the epidemic.

Trump has continually downplayed the effects of the coronavirus — tweeting that a steep drop in oil prices is good for consumers, and blaming the news media for the plunging stocks.

"While we believe that a fiscal stimulus package will be produced, the timing and scope remain uncertain," said Ed Mills, an analyst at Raymond James.

Image: Lucy BaylyLucy Bayly

Lucy Bayly is the business editor for NBC News.