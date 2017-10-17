Just six weeks after smashing the 22,000 mark, the Dow Jones has hit another record high, topping 23,000 in midday trading on Tuesday.

The 134-year-old index is on track for its fourth-fastest 1,000-point increase, if it closes at or above the 23,000-point level.

"Every time we get a milestone like that, it seems like mainstream America pays more attention to financial markets," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, told CNBC.

In addition to a strong quarter for corporate earnings plus solid global economic growth, the recent stock market rally has been attributed to President Donald Trump's business-friendly plans, including corporate tax breaks, deregulation, and infrastructure spending.

The Dow Jones is up 26 percent since Trump's election in November 2016.