Just six weeks after smashing the 22,000 mark, the Dow Jones has hit another record high, topping 23,000 in midday trading on Tuesday.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Wall Street Sets Records as Dow Jones Hits 23,000 1:47 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1075498051818" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"Every time we get a milestone like that, it seems like mainstream America pays more attention to financial markets," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, told CNBC.

In addition to a strong quarter for corporate earnings plus solid global economic growth, the recent stock market rally has been attributed to President Donald Trump's business-friendly plans, including corporate tax breaks, deregulation, and infrastructure spending.

The Dow Jones is up 26 percent since Trump's election in November 2016.