Dow jumps 400 points, S&P 500 rises for fourth straight week as investors warm to cooler inflation

Stocks rose sharply on Friday, clinching the fourth straight positive week for the S&P 500 as investors celebrated signs that inflation is peaking.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 424.38 points, or 1.27%, to close at 33,761.05. The S&P 500 gained 1.73% to finish at 4,280.15, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.09% to 13,047.19.

The S&P 500 rose 3.25% on the week and is on track for its longest weekly winning streak since November 2021. The Dow was up 2.92% for the week, while the Nasdaq Composite moved higher by 3.08%. For the Nasdaq, it is also the fourth positive week in a row.

The averages have been boosted by positive news on the inflation front. The consumer price index was flat from June to July, thanks in large part to falling gas prices, which lowered headline inflation. The produce price increase showed a surprise decline. On Friday, import prices also fell more than expected.

This week’s moves have extended a market rally off its mid-June lows. The S&P 500 has gained 16.7% since the lows, and has cut its losses from the peak in half. The Dow had gained nearly 13% and the Nasdaq Composite has rebounded 22.6%.

The positive news has bolstered investor confidence, leading some to believe that the recent gains are more than a typical bear market rally.

“We are not arguing that the market will make new highs this year (we are more in the trading range camp), but we would not be surprised to see a run toward the highs as inflation eases and the Fed slows the pace of rate hikes,” Michael Darda, chief economist and market strategist at MKM Partners, said in a note.