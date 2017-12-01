Stocks fell sharply on Friday after ABC News reported that former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn was prepared to testify that President Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians.

The Dow Jones plummeted by more than 300 points.

Flynn released a statement that said, "My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel's Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions."

"Markets don't like uncertainty and this is the ultimate uncertainty," Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, told CNBC.