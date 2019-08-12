Breaking News Emails
Wall Street fell on Monday, as investors shunned risky bets on fears that a drawn-out trade war between the United States and China would significantly hamper global growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 324 points, or 1.23 percent, by mid-afternoon. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both slipped by around 1 percent, marking the second straight day of declines.
President Donald Trump said on Friday he was not ready to make a deal with China, pouring cold water on any hopes that the dispute would end soon.
Highlighting the fallout of the trade dispute on global growth, a survey by Germany's Ifo economic institute on Monday showed the economic outlook for the third quarter has deteriorated worldwide.
Trade-related worries have been a major drag on the benchmark S&P 500, which has slipped 3.7 percent from its all-time high hit in July.
Investors seeking safety in perceived safe havens pushed the Japanese yen and U.S. government bond prices higher.
The so-called FAANG group — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google's Alphabet — which led the market rally this year, slipped as much as 1.3 percent.
The three main indexes had ended marginally lower last week, wrapping up five days of high-volume trading marked by wild swings, as investors feared that a slide in China's yuan would expand the scope of the trade war to include currencies.