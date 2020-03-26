Fed Chairman Jerome Powell: 'We may well be in a recession'

"There can be a good rebound on the other side of this," said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Image: FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks in Washington
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to reporters during a news conference in Washington, DC, on March 3, 2020.Kevin Lamarque / Reuters file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Lucy Bayly

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic is putting unprecedented strain on the U.S. economy but said, "there can be a good rebound on the other side of this,"

"There's nothing fundamentally wrong with our economy, quite the contrary," Powell said Thursday morning in an exclusive interview with Savannah Guthrie on the "TODAY" show, while adding that, "we may well be in a recession."

"This is a unique situation," Powell said. "People are being asked to close their businesses and stay home from work. At a certain point, we will get the spread of the virus under control and confidence will return."

The Federal Reserve slashed interest rates twice this month, down to nearly zero, and has pumped trillions into the economy as part of a series of emergency measures to shore up the economy that has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed said such extreme action was warranted because "the coronavirus outbreak has harmed communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the United States."

By making borrowing as cheap as possible, the central bank hopes to give companies and Americans ready access to nearly interest-free cash to invest and spend.

"We're trying to make a bridge," Powell said Thursday, by stepping in and replacing lending "to places where credit is not being offered."

"We're not experts in pandemics. But the sooner we get the virus under control, people will very willingly open back up their businesses and get back to work."

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

Image: Lucy BaylyLucy Bayly

Lucy Bayly is the business editor for NBC News.