Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is preparing to purchase three apartments in New York City on Tuesday in a deal valued at roughly $80 million, three people familiar with the transaction told The Wall Street Journal.
Bezos is reportedly close to scooping up a penthouse and two units directly beneath it at Manhattan's 212 Fifth Avenue, the people told the Journal.
If the three units were combined, the Journal reported, the home would encompass 12 bedrooms and more than 17,000 square feet.
The purchase would come nearly four months after Amazon backed out of plans to open a new headquarters in New York City, blaming state and local politicians who had "opposed our presence and will not work with us."
The retail giant had announced last fall it would build a campus in Long Island City for some 25,000 employees, supported by $3 billion in state and city incentives to the company.
The real estate deal also comes amid the tech mogul's high-profile divorce from his wife, MacKenzie Bezos. The two were married in 1993 and have four children.
Amazon did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Sotheby's International Realty, the firm marketing the listing, did not immediately respond to emails and voicemails.
Bezos, 55, already owns homes in Beverly Hills, Washington, D.C., West Texas and Medina, Washington, according to a Wall Street Journal report published in January.