Feb. 12, 2019, 6:38 PM GMT By Harriet Baskas

In among the record-breaking number of guns the Transportation Security Administration officers found in the carry-on bags of passengers at airport checkpoints last year were some strange, bizarre, dangerous and truly wacky items.

Among the wackiest: a zombie apocalypse-ready hatchet, a pair of giant scissors, snakes, and a pair of inert grenades with tuxedos painted on them.

Those items, and hundreds of others, were among the prohibited items featured on TSA’s Instagram and Twitter feed during the year. The agency rounded up the top 10 for its annual list of most unusual finds, released on Monday.

Number 10 on the list is that scary hatchet, found at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport:

Number 9 on the list was a spear gun discovered in the carry-on bag of a passenger at Houston’s Hobby Airport. As the TSA pointed out, spear guns aren't banned, but must be packed in a checked bag -- "as long as they’re not loaded."

Other items on TSA’s Top 10 list this year include a saw-blade gun, a giant knife hidden in a baby carrier, and an inert mortar.

YouTube videos of TSA’s Top 10 List of Most Unusual Finds from 2017 and 2016, which are also both alarming and entertaining, have been viewed close to 200,000 times.