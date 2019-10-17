Breaking News Emails
Barbie fans will now have a chance to live inside in the doll's iconic Dreamhouse mansion.
A life-size version of the Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse has been listed on Airbnb in honor of the brand's 60th anniversary, Airbnb announced in a Tweet on Thursday. The three-story oceanfront villa will be available for a two-night stay from Oct. 27-29 for up to four guests. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the reservation costs $60 per night, a nod to Barbie's 60th anniversary.
"Before women were allowed to open their own bank accounts, Barbie bought her first Dreamhouse," a press release said. "As a modern homeowner and entrepreneur, Barbie is very excited to open her home by listing it on Airbnb to share her story and to continue to inspire fans around the world."
The Dreamhouse's amenities include a personal cinema, infinity pool with ocean views, DJ booth, hobby studio, meditation terrace, sports court, outdoor dining patio and more. Guests can also take a tour of Barbie's walk-in closet, which features outfits from the doll's 60 years of fashion.
Besides the Dreamhouse's physical features, guests will also get a meet-and-greet with hairstylist Jen Atkin and hair makeovers, one-on-one fencing lessons from Olympic athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad, an interactive cooking lesson with chef Gina Clarke-Helm, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center with aerospace engineer Jill Meyers.
In honor of the listing and the anniversary, Airbnb will make a donation to Barbie's Dream Gap Project. "Dream gap" refers to the phenomenon in which girls as young as 5 start to lose confidence in their own competence and are less likely than boys to perceive their gender as smart.
The Dreamhouse will open for booking Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. PT.