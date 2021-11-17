Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals are back with a vengeance

The travel industry is already rolling out Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for those whose holiday shopping lists include experiences, reunions with friends and family, and bucket list adventures.

“Sweaters are nice, but what people really want this holiday season is a warm embrace from family and friends,” said Mike Daher, vice chair, U.S. transportation, hospitality, and services leader for Deloitte.

With 42 percent of Americans planning to travel between Thanksgiving and mid-January, Daher doesn’t anticipate travel sites, airlines, hotels, or other attractions extending many promotions and discounts for travel during the holiday season. But that doesn’t mean eager travelers won’t be looking for bargains now and into the new year.

“Although holiday travel demand is expected to reach 2019 levels, travelers are still very hungry for deals as a result of widespread consumer inflation,” said Brett Keller, chief executive officer at Priceline. “Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are now even more important than ever as consumers are looking for ways to save money.”

As they did last year, many companies are kicking off their sales early. Flexibility is still the watchword. But while some properties are offering their best deals, others may be pulling back a bit from last year’s fire sale offers.

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel on the top floors of the historic former Meier & Frank department store building in downtown Portland, is offering its deepest discounts ever. From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, rates for king rooms, regularly $289, can be booked for $199, while the presidential suite can be had for $1999 instead of $4299 for stays between Dec. 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

“We want travelers back in Portland so they can see how we’re thriving,” said Kasey Connor, the Nines’ director of sales and marketing. “A great deal can be the determining factor for any traveler on the hunt.”

The Caribbean island of St. Lucia has more than 30 hotel and villa deals for Cyber Monday. Discounts at some properties may be slightly less in percentage than last year, but there are still extremely generous deals, said Colette McDermott, marketing manager at St. Lucia's tourism association.

Travel Deal Tuesday, on Nov. 30, is a growing ‘holiday’ when many travel brands roll out bonus deals and offers.

Based on its analysis of historical pricing data, booking travel app Hopper found that the Tuesday following Thanksgiving has consistently offered the most significant volume of deals that week.

Hurtigruten will be offering 50 percent off most of the expedition cruise line destinations online from Nov. 22 to 30. The cruise line has also lowered its deposit requirement from 20 percent to 10 percent for the sale.

Virgin Voyages, Richard Branson’s new adults-only cruise line, is offering 20 percent off voyages on Black Friday/Cyber Monday for both Scarlet Lady’s Caribbean voyages and Valiant Lady’s European voyages.

Tour operators such as luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent, and EF Ultimate Break, which offers Gen Z- and millennial-tailored group travel experiences, will be offering Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals on adventures through 2022 and beyond.

Xanterra, which owns or operates lodges in Yellowstone, Zion, Glacier, Death Valley and Grand Canyon South Rim will offer a “Book Your Bucket List” sales from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30.

For those who book between Nov. 26 and Nov. 30, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts will be offering up to 50 percent off best available rates at its urban properties and up to 30 percent off at its resort properties, exceeding last year’s discounts.

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts discounts will be up to 35 percent off across the brand, with flexible cancellations.

Graduate Hotels, with locations in 30 university towns in the U.S., plus Oxford and Cambridge in the U.K., plans a Cyber Monday Sale with discounts of up to 50 percent. Book by Dec. 3 for stays through March 31, 2022.

Finding the best deals during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping frenzy can be stressful, so experts recommend writing up a wish list of destinations and travel times and doing some homework on current prices, in order to recognize the deals.

Sign up for newsletters and frequent travel programs for airlines, hotels, destinations, and online travel agencies to get early bird offers, which often come with extra discounts. Check to see if the destination you want to visit has a Black Friday or Cyber Monday landing page that shows all the deals in one place. And before you hit ‘buy’ on any booking, check the cancellation and change rules, which may be more restrictive than last year.