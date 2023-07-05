Amid continued unprecedented demand for international travel, the U.S. State Department is now advising Americans to submit applications for passports at least six months in advance of their scheduled departure dates.

In an email to NBC News, a State Department official said current processing times are 10 to 13 weeks for routine processing. For expedited processing, which costs an additional $60, it takes seven to nine weeks.

Those processing estimates do not include the time it takes for your application to travel through the mail; the clock starts when the department receives the application, the official said.

Because some countries require that a passport be valid at least six months beyond the dates of a person's trip, travelers should check the State Department’s country-specific information pages to learn about entry and exit requirements and other important information for the country they are visiting.

The agency said it is meeting its published processing times in the "vast majority of cases" and that many customers receive their passports faster. Despite this, the Department has continued to experience a surge in passport demand, the official said. Flyers should carefully review current passport processing times on travel.state.gov before making any definite or nonrefundable travel plans, the official said.

The State Department said it is now seeing approximately 400,000 passport applications each week, following higher-than-normal volumes in January through May 2023 that surpassed 500,000 applications a week.

Some weeks, the agency said it receives twice as many applications marked as pending compared to the same point in fiscal year 2022. Given those fluctuations, the official said, the department is unable to provide an overall backlog number.

The Department is hoping to return to pre-pandemic processing times by the end of calendar year 2023, the official said.

Nearly two million more applications are now expected to be processed this fiscal year than in the previous record-setting period, one year prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the official said.

So-called "revenge travel" has continued into 2023. It's a consequence of pent-up demand from travelers after a years-long pandemic and the early lockdowns in 2020 that forced many to stay put. That ongoing vacation surge is producing record volumes of air travelers.

On Friday, June 30, the Transportation Security Administration reported it processed 2,884,683 flyers — greater than the previous record of 2,882,915 seen on the Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend 2019.

Allianz Partners USA, which provides travel insurance products, has projected Americans will spend $214 billion on summer vacations this year.

The State Department official said that individuals who have not yet applied for their passports should generally not call the agency for urgent travel appointments more than 14 days from their travel date. Individuals who need a foreign visa for their urgent travel are an exception and should call within 28 days of their travel to seek an urgent travel appointment.

If an individual has to travel within 14 days, they should call the National Passport Information Center. While the State Department has increased staffing capacity for urgent travel services, including on some weekends, appointments are very limited, and the official said it cannot guarantee that one will be available.

Individuals who have a pending application and travel in 5 days or less should check appointment availability by calling 1-877-487-2778, the official said.