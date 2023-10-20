Spirit Airlines is canceling flights so it can inspect planes

Spirit Airlines said it is canceling flights so it can inspect 25 of its planes, which will be out of service for several days.

In a statement, the budget airline said it was going to "perform a necessary inspection of a small section of 25 of our aircraft." Spirit said it was taking that step "out of an abundance of caution" but did not provide further details.

The airline said it would take several days for its network to get back to normal.

The Florida-based airline said it had 202 planes as of Oct. 1. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, Spirit canceled 98 flights on Friday, or 11% of its scheduled total.

Spirit said people with scheduled flights should monitor their email and the company's website and app before heading to the airport.