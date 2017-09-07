How can you increase revenue at your business? Close more deals. How do you close more deals? By implementing these painless tips.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed 5 ways to increase revenue at your business 1:22 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1006843971892" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Send a Package that Begs to Be Opened

No matter what industry you’re in, the person you’re trying to pitch to probably gets dozens of proposals a day. Do something surprising or interesting with your packaging in order to grab the attention of your audience.

Find a Good Sales Rep

Attracting and retaining top talent is a challenge. However, in order to achieve business growth, you must spend a considerable amount of time thinking about employee management and employee engagement. Your staff will play a key role in carrying out your customer relationship management strategy.

Find a good sales rep by looking for people who are already working with non-competitive products in your industry. They will already have relationships with your potential customer base.

Getty Images

Point Out Product Flaws

Today, customers everywhere value brands that commit to transparency. Don't try and pull one over on your prospects. If there is something off, they'll appreciate it if you point it out before they find it themselves.

Get Back to Those Leads Quickly

Where possible, try to build fast response times into your business processes and training materials. If someone emails or calls your company, do the best you can to respond within 15 minutes. You will still be top of mind and will be much more likely to close a sale.

Get to the Right Buyers at Big Retailers

Reaching people who can buy your products for large companies is not impossible if you know a couple of tricks. You will probably have to do a bit of detective work to find the right names and contact information. However, resources like The Chain Store Guide and The Salesman's Guide are good places to start your search for the right supplier.

Ultimately, let’s face it — if your business is not regularly closing deals, it probably won’t last for very long. Luckily, there’s plenty of helpful advice like this in It’s Your Business by JJ Ramberg.