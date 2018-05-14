We all have a lot to do; long meetings keep us from getting it done.

Breaking News Emails
Long meetings can get frustrating, and can often feel like they get in the way of us getting our work done. Some companies have even implemented ‘no-meeting’ days to allow employees a full day just to focus on their work.
In order to improve business efficiency, making meetings productive is essential. MSNBC Your Business’ JJ Ramberg shares some ways to make the most of your time in meetings.
