Be supportive: Women helping women in business

MSNBC Your Business’ JJ Ramberg shares some tips that women can follow to help each other easily, every day.

by JJ Ramberg

You’ve probably heard that men are paid more than women over their lifetimes. Challenges like the gender pay gap, partnered with the recent #MeToo movement, give reason more than ever for women to help each other in the workplace.

Be Supportive: Women Helping Women in Business

A group of 34 senior females recently started an organization called “All Raise,” to help more women and minorities found and fund tech companies. This is just one example of many initiatives popping up across all industries to support powerful women in business. MSNBC Your Business’ JJ Ramberg shares some tips that women can follow to help each other easily, every day.

