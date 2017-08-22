Marketing is often the first thing that businesses cut when they want to reduce costs. However, in order to achieve growth, entrepreneurs must spend time (and, coincidentally, money) on marketing that will get their products in front of the right people.

There are so many ways to get the word out about your business that this is certainly a topic that we will have to come back to again. Nevertheless, here are five practical ways for you market your business — or to get your creative marketing juices flowing.

Take Your Products to the Streets

Regardless of how you choose to go about marketing, the act of getting your products into the hands of your desired audience allows you to begin the customer relationship management process at a personal level.

Do some research to find out where your potential customers are, and get to know when they may be there. Then enlist a team to get your products and offers into their hands.

Have Celebrities Use Your Product

It might seem impossible to get an A-lister, but it's not — as long as you can work out a few logistics. Ask the sales people and management staff at celebrity hotspots to carry your brand, or send your product to TV producers to use on set.

If you provide a quality product that aligns with the celeb’s needs, you may be able to score one very influential fan.

When it Comes to Social Media, Be Strategic

In the age of big data it’s easier than ever to know what’s working. Automation allows marketing managers to plan their content weeks in advance.

Don't be cavalier about what you post. Tie your social updates to your marketing initiatives and develop a plan for responding to your followers.

Have Your Photo Taken by a Professional

Today’s consumer is used to seeing sleek multi-media on every surface, so don’t settle for blurry, low-quality images. New technology allows leaders to get high-quality images for less than they used to cost, and you'll be able to use your new pictures on your website, marketing materials, and any stories that may be written about you.

Don't Rush to Traditional Media

It can be tempting to send out a press release on the day you launch — but don't do it!

It's better to launch in beta to iron out all of the kinks in your operating efficiency before going to the news outlets.