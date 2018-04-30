Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Personal development: The art of asking for help

How to ask for help in a way that ensures productivity — and how you can repay the favor.

by JJ Ramberg /

Mentorship and advice can help grow your business immensely, but you often have to ask for the help in order to get it. This can be uncomfortable, as everyone in business is busy — but if you never ask, you'll never know if someone would be willing to help.

01:14

MSNBC Your Business' JJ Ramberg walks through how to ask for help in a way that ensures productivity, what to do once you've received the help, and how you can repay the favor.

