Trade show booth displays are a tricky business. First, they require great products. Second, they need to be manned by people who excel in customer service. Last, but certainly not least, they must be merchandised well.

Here are four ways to hack your trade show booth to captivate buyers and generate more sales.

User-generated content

User-generated content is exactly what is sounds like — content created by your consumer. User-generated content can consist of things like reviews, videos of your fans using your products, and social media posts about your brand.

When a buyer sees user-generated content in a trade show booth they immediately have an impression that the product is beloved. Seeing Instagram feeds, videos or other visual content created by customers shows the buyer that the product sells — and creates enthusiastic, loyal fans.

Buyers always have anxiety when purchasing a product. Will my customers like it? Will it sell? Seeing evidence of a large, creative and active fan base in a booth can ease a buyer’s mind. Taking that worry away allows them to fall in love with the product more easily.

Brand every aspect of your booth

If a buyer can’t tell what your name is and what you sell in one glance, you’re in trouble. At trade shows, buyers don’t have time to decipher or investigate who you are or what you’re selling. Your signage should be large, clear and consistent throughout the booth.

Use the same font and color scheme throughout the booth. Continuity reinforces your brand story.

Show what’s new and show what sells

Trade show booths that have been around for years can get lost in the crowd.

Buyers want to know two things: what’s new and what sells best.

Your booth should have clear, bright and visible display of these items. Buyers should be able to see your new products and top sellers from outside of the booth. They may not know that there are new products to see.

If the signage doesn’t indicate it from outside the booth, a vendor could lose a potential sale.

Make your booth speak for itself

Trade shows get busy, and salespeople can get tied up with other buyers.

You trade show booth display must tell your story and provide details about your products without the presence of a salesperson.

Again, signage is your best friend here.

Test the strength of your trade show booth display by asking buyers to answer simple questions about your products. Do they know it’s eco-friendly? Are they interested in the matching tote? Do they know it’s a bestseller?

That product knowledge should be easy to find in your display, so that you have a chance at keeping the buyer on the hook if your salesperson is tied up.

Lindsay Anvik is a business coach and international keynote speaker. Her seminars and consulting have been praised by major museums, Fortune 500 companies, and mom and pop business owners. Her company, See Endless, consults businesses by playing the role of both coach and cheerleader.