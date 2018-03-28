Work Smart: Encourage consumer loyalty

Next, always be transparent as a business owner. People understand that things don't always go as planned. So, if something goes wrong, the worst thing you can do is try and hide it. Be honest with your customers, let them know what went wrong and make a promise to do better next time.

Also, everyone loves surprises, so do something nice and unexpected every once in a while. Touches like a free gift or an invitation to something unrelated to your business can go a long way.

Finally, utilize a customer loyalty program. A simple program like a punch card will keep customers coming back for more.

