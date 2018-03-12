Work Smart: Learn from the best

When building a business, it can be helpful to learn from successful owners who came before you. MSNBC Your Business' JJ Ramberg reached out to several founders for their recommendations on top business books to read.

Will Dean is the founder and CEO of Tough Mudder; he reads "Who Moved My Cheese?" by Spencer Johnson at least once a year. His biggest takeaway: Change happens no matter what. It's best to embrace it and enjoy the journey.

Kara Goldin started the company Hint, to make water taste better with natural flavors. She read "How to Make a Spaceship" by Julian Guthrie, which taught her that dreams can happen with a lot of creativity and hard work.

Finally, Bobbi Brown, who founded one of America's top makeup brands under her own name, suggests everyone read "Breaking Night" by Liz Murray. The memoir proves that with hard work and a positive attitude, anything is possible when you put your mind to it.

