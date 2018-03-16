Work Smart: Learn from the best

Kara Goldin started the company Hint, to make water taste better with natural flavors. She read "How to Make a Spaceship" by Julian Guthrie, which taught her that dreams can happen with a lot of creativity and hard work.

Finally, Bobbi Brown, who founded one of America's top makeup brands under her own name, suggests everyone read "Breaking Night" by Liz Murray. The memoir proves that with hard work and a positive attitude, anything is possible when you put your mind to it.

For more tips like these, check out the MSNBC Your Business Facebook page, or tune in to MSNBC at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturdays and Sundays.