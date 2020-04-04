1,000 military personnel to deploy to NYC President Donald Trump on Saturday said 1,000 military personnel will deploy to New York City to help COVID-19 response efforts. Trump's hometown has been reeling with the highest number of infections in the country. As of Saturday, NYC reported more than 63,000 cases. Across the state, more than 100,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus. Health care workers say they are overwhelmed by supply and test shortages and the overwhelming number of people requiring medical attention. Many have complained that they don't feel safe and described chaos in emergency rooms all over the city. Share this -







Photo: A funeral in Spain Maria Porcel cries on the coffin of her mother, Concepcion Molero, who died at the age of 80 after contracting coronavirus during her funeral in Spain on Saturday. David Ramos / Getty Images Share this -







Wisconsin GOP appeals to Supreme Court on extended voting MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to block extended absentee voting in Tuesday's primary, despite public health fears about in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans are asking the high court to undo a federal judge's ruling this week that declined to postpone the election but added six days, to April 13, for people to submit absentee ballots. The GOP argued in their brief to Justice Brett Kavanaugh that the absentee extension is “a deeply consequential and disruptive change” that risks confusing voters, comes too close to the election and unfairly creates two different deadlines for voters — one for in-person voting and one for absentees. Share this -







Singer Marianne Faithfull hospitalized with COVID-19 Marianne Faithfull with Mick Jagger in 1969. PA Wire/Press Association Images Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized in London with COVID-19, according to her manager manager Ravard Francois. Statement:

Marianne Faithfull’s manager @ravard_francois has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in London. She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery — Republic Media (@Republic_Media) April 4, 2020 Faithfull has been shelter in place in London when she developed symptoms, Variety reported Saturday. She checked herself into a hospital and later tested positive for COVID-19. Share this -







California governor says will 'do better' on testing California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday that he has a responsibility to ensure that testing for coronavirus in the state is improved and expanded. "Let me just acknowledge on the outset that the testing space has been a challenging one for us and I own that," Newsom said at a news conference. "I have a responsibility as your governor to do better and to do more testing in the state of California." He announced a changed approach to the coordination and organization of testing for the virus statewide. After it was broadly publicized that 59,500 tests of more than 126,700 in California still had no results, Newsom said the state focused on bringing that number down and that the backlog is now approximately 13,000 tests. California has 237 deaths, about 2,300 hospitalizations and 1,008 people in intensive care from coronavirus, Newsom said. Share this -







Astros' Justin Verlander to donate MLB checks to charities Kate Upton and Justin Verlander at a gala in Los Angeles in 2016. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images file Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, model Kate Upton, said they are going to donate his weekly MLB paychecks to various charities helping people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Verlander said Saturday in an Instagram video message with his wife, model Kate Upton, that Major League Baseball announced that players will continue to receive their paychecks while the season is suspended due to the virus. He and Upton, who married in 2017, said they will donate the money to a different charity each week, "so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they're doing during the COVID-19 crisis." Read the full story here. Share this -







Trump says no plans to delay Republican presidential convention President Donald Trump said that he was not planning to postpone the Republican National Convention in Charlotte schedule for August. “We are having the convention at the end of August,” Trump said Saturday at a press briefing. “I think we are going to have a great convention,” he continued, adding that there was no contingency plan. The Democrats announced earlier in the week that they would delay their convention in Milwaukee from July 1 to Aug. 17. Share this -







Watch NYC first responders serenade medical workers with sirens @FDNY blares sirens and applauds hospital workers outside @nyulangone. A picture is worth a thousand words. Thank you to all front-line workers. pic.twitter.com/K7RQ5jXXT8 — Sandra Pérez Baos (@sperezbaos) April 4, 2020 New York City Fire Department first responders on Friday night serenaded medical workers outside NYU Langone Health, an academic medical center in Manhattan. Sandra Pérez Baos, a postdoctoral researcher at the New York University facility, tweeted a video of the event, which she later said took place at 7 p.m. Ladder trucks, rescue rigs and ambulances are lined up, emergency lights flashing, sirens blaring, and air horns sounding — a show of appreciation for an overwhelmed system — as mask-wearing medical workers watch and listen. On Friday, the city transmitted an emergency alert to cellphones to ask licensed health care workers to volunteer to work at coronavirus-impacted medical facilities. The virus-related death toll in the city Saturday was nearly 1,900. Share this -







Trump warns 'there will be a lot of death' in coming week President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the country was headed for a difficult week. “This will be the toughest week,” Trump said at the daily White House coronavirus press briefing. “There will be a lot of death, unfortunately.” Trump claimed that his allocation of resources to states most in need would lead to a "lot less death than if this wasn't done." Trump: 'There will be a lot of death' due to COVID-19 in the coming weeks April 4, 2020 01:38 “In some cases we are telling governors we can't go there because we don't think you need it and we think someplace else needs it. And pretty much so far we’ve been right about that and we’ll continue to do it," Trump said. Nearly every state is stretched thin on emergency resources needed to fight the pandemic. Trump has been criticized for directing resources to states that are politically valuable to him, such as Florida, rather than prioritizing harder hit areas like New York, where ventilators are expected to run out within days and hospitals are already out of personal protective equipment. Share this -







Mayor of N.J. city hit hard by coronavirus says he can't compete with NYC for supplies Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at a news conference in New Jersey on April 19, 2017. Julio Cortez / AP file The mayor of a New Jersey city that has been hit hard by coronavirus says his community needs the same supplies and equipment as other hot spots but lacks "the power or resources to compete with New York City." Newark Mayor Ras Baraka told MSNBC, "We should not be competing on the marketplace for testing, gowns and masks in this difficult, difficult time." "I believe there needs to be a national response, a uniform national response, so everybody can get a tally of what they need of resources, and people need to be given those resources," said Baraka, whose city of about 280,000 has a median household income of about $35,000 and a 28 percent poverty rate. Essex County, where Newark is located, has 3,584 positive coronavirus cases and 155 related deaths, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. "We have a lot of people not being tested, folks depending on 911, calling 911, overwhelming 911 and the hospital," Baraka said. "We also treat the emergency rooms as a primary care physician, which has escalated these problems in these communities." Share this -





