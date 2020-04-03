1 in 4 New York City emergency medical services workers out sick As the New York City Fire Department announced the coronavirus death of Deputy Chief Inspector Syed Rahman, newly released data shows that nearly one in four of its Emergency Medical Services members is out sick. Nearly two in 10 firefighters, or 17 percent, are also on medical leave, the FDNY said. About 3,000 total first responders were out sick; 376 have tested positive for the virus, the department said. Rahman, 59, served 22 years with FDNY, leading a team that ultimately oversaw potentially high-risk buildings under construction, as well as those slated to undergo demolition and asbestos abatement. "Deputy Chief Inspector Rahman dedicated his life to helping others through his service to the Department, and New Yorkers were safer because of his outstanding work," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. He is survived by his wife Sadia and four sons. Share this -







Walmart to limit customer access Walmart will limit the number of customers allowed to enter its stores and launch new efforts to keep shoppers moving one way once inside, the company announced on Friday. Starting on Saturday, only five customers per 1,000 square feet can enter a Walmart, which will be about 20 percent of each locale's listed capacity, according to a statement by Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith. Walmart to limit the number of customers in stores due to COVID-19. #ARnews https://t.co/nwYvxYP8UK — KARK 4 News (@KARK4News) April 3, 2020 And in many stores next week, markers will be put down to direct shoppers to one-way foot traffic "so to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop," according to Smith. For the full story, read here.







Fact check: Trump falsely claims he inherited 'broken' COVID-19 tests "The original test, the ones we inherited… were broken, they were obsolete, they were not good tests," Trump said during Friday night's news conference. We've fact checked this claim before. It's impossible for Trump to have inherited a broken testing system for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The novel coronavirus did not exist until late last year, when researchers believe it was transmitted from an animal to a human for the first time. Read more of the fact check here.







NYC sends emergency alert to phones New York City has transmitted an emergency alert to phones, asking all licensed health care workers to support the city's health facilities by logging on to a website to find out where help is needed the most. The city expects ventilator and healthcare worker shortages in the coming days. Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and now senior city officials are sounding the alarm to all available health care workers.







Alabama governor issues stay-at-home order Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday she's ordering residents who aren't essential workers to stay at home unless getting takeout food, groceries or gas starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. As state health officials reported 1,454 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths related to the disease in Alabama, Ivey said on Twitter, "I plead with you" to help stop the spread of the virus by staying home and practicing social distancing. "You CAN still go get groceries & medicines," she said. "You're ENCOURAGED to still order food out from your favorite restaurants, but the stores will be required to institute more stringent rules to keep a safe number of customers shopping at any one time." Since March 6, we've taken several aggressive actions to reduce the spread of #COVID19. Dr. Harris & I have tried everything we knew to do to keep from having to take this next step. But late yesterday, it became obvious that more had to be done. #alpolitics #TogetherAL — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) April 3, 2020







McConnell: Expect 'plenty of mistakes' as stimulus package is implemented Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday there are "bound to be plenty of mistakes" as the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package is implemented across the country. "You can't pass a bill of this magnitude in a week and have a perfect implementation of $2.2 trillion, so sure there are going to be glitches," McConnell, R-Ky., told McClatchy in a phone interview. He refused to say what he thinks might be needed for a "phase 4" relief package, saying his main focus now is "watching how this is implemented." McConnell also suggested Congress might not reconvene on April 20th, since the president has extended social distancing guidelines through the end of April.







Shasta County, California, to receive state's fifth federal pop-up hospital Lt. Col Shane Patty, right, gestures while speaking to Captain Torrance Pineau-Brown at a possible COVID-19 treatment site on April 1, 2020, in San Mateo, Calif. The National Guard is currently setting up the federal cache, which includes cots and personal protective equipment needed to establish a federal medical station with capacity up to 250 beds. Ben Margot / Pool via AP A team of 40 to 60 soldiers from the California National Guard is set to deploy Saturday to Redding, California, about 160 miles north of Sacramento. Their mission will be to quickly construct the state's fifth "federal medical station," or FMS, effectively a pop-up hospital, at the Redding Convention Center and Civic Auditorium. Shasta County, where Redding is located, has 11 reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. The state's other pop-up hospitals are in San Mateo, Santa Clara, Los Angeles and Riverside counties, with more likely to come. They were all constructed recently in one to two working days usually by teams of 60 to 100 guardsmen, as ordered by the California Office of Emergency Services to help mitigate hospital overflow from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an undated fact sheet from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an FMS has beds, supplies and medicine for 250 patients for up to three days.






