10 candidates, 10 different ways of closing

The 10 candidates on stage hit different notes in their closing statements.

Booker used his to pay homage to his hero, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., and to deliver a plea for support, because he hasn’t yet qualified for the next debate, on Dec. 19.

“Keep me on this stage,” he said.

Gabbard spoke of respect, while Steyer said he was pushing for “structural change in Washington.” Yang stressed making the U.S., and the world, a better place for “our kids.”

Klobuchar, citing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s impeachment testimony yesterday, said “in this country, you can tell the truth and you’ll be fine,” before saying her presidency would represent an “economic check,” a “patriotism check,” a “values check” and a “decency check” on the Trump administration.

Harris made her closing about how “we’re in a fight” for the rule of law, democracy and the U.S. system of justice. Buttigieg referred to former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson as a pinnacle example of how “local leaders have shown great leadership” before pledging to “launch the era that must come after Trump” — one he said will be marked “not by exclusion, but by belonging.”

Sanders talked about being the son of an immigrant and vowed to “fight against all forms of discrimination,” while Warren’s entire statement revolved around fighting corruption.

The government, she said, “works for the top, and no one else,” she said.

Biden, the last to speak, fired off a series of platitudes, each with increasing volume.

He said the U.S. should lead the world “not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.” He urged people to “take back this country and lead the world again.”

And he closed by yelling, “Get up and take it back.”