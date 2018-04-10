10 people downloaded a quiz. Now their friends probably hate them

Sometimes the numbers involved in these data breaches are so big that they can lose meaning.

New Zealand, however, has provided us with a reminder of just how dense our social networks can be — and why it matters that Facebook let researchers grab data of people who were friends with users who used third-party apps.

The Guardian reports that just 10 New Zealanders who downloaded the personality quiz app linked to data that was allegedly used by Cambridge Analytica ended up exposing more than 63,000 of their fellow citizens.

It's a stark reminder of just how much of our data can be up for grabs in a simple shift from "just me" to "me and my friends."