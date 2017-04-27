100 Days In: How's Trump Doing on Infrastructure? INFRASTRUCTURE Status: Little action The White House has not yet rolled out a plan to rebuild what Trump calls America’s “crumbling” infrastructure. The president appointed a special assistant of infrastructure with D.J. Gribbin, who has a history brokering deals between private investors and governments seeking infrastructure investment, the very kind of deal Trump says is key to funding reform without growing the deficit. Congressional leaders and infrastructure experts say they’re unsure just how feasible such funding mechanisms are; domestically, the nation has seen both successes and failures arise from such partnerships. Trump's only action to date on an infrastructure project is his approval of permits for the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. With that, Trump made good on one campaign promise while reneging on another: The Keystone XL pipeline won’t have to use American steel in construction, despite a White House order mandating pipelines do so. Share this -







During 'Infrastructure Week,' Trump Administration Teases Plan, Again INFRASTRUCTURE Two weeks after President Donald Trump said his infrastructure plan was coming in two to three weeks, his secretary of transportation, Elaine Chao, issued the same tease: Stay tuned for a few more weeks. Speaking at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce-sponsored “Infrastructure Week” event, Chao said the plan would call for $200 billion in taxpayer funds to spur outside dollars through private-public partnerships. "These funds will be used to leverage $1 trillion in infrastructure investment over 10 years," Chao said according to the Associated Press, noting that the tax dollars would be offset by unspecified savings to keep from adding to the national debt. While infrastructure is hardly the sexiest topic, there was considerable buzz around the event, with Twitter users jumping on the trending hashtag suggesting projects ripe for infrastructure investment, including a slew of tweets advocating building a wall on the southern border. The $200 billion is the same number the White House budget director earmarked for infrastructure investment last month. “We’re certainly going to spend some money,” Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said then. Share this -







Donald Trump Wants to Rebuild America? Here Are 8 Places to Start INFRASTRUCTURE One in five miles of the country's highways is in shabby condition; 56,007 bridges are structurally-deficient, and at least 2,170 Americans dams have been deemed "high-hazard potential." Degrading infrastructure projects affect millions of Americans every day, causing problems ranging from added car maintenance costs from bumpy roads to life-threatening health risks from unsafe drinking water. President Donald Trump, looking to fulfill a campaign promise, has vowed to spend $1 trillion repairing America. After analyzing federal data, pouring over independent research, and consulting experts, here are some pressing infrastructure problems that need big fixes. READ MORE Share this -







Report: Puerto Rico's Drinking Water at Brink of Crisis INFRASTRUCTURE Puerto Rico's drinking water system is on the brink of crisis, an environmental group said Wednesday. Elevated lead levels, bacteria, chemicals and lax adherence to regulations have created a toxic mix for the American territory's 3 million-plus citizens, Natural Resources Defense Council Health Director Erik Olson told NBC News, citing his group's latest research. "Puerto Rico just clearly has the biggest challenges of any state or territory in the United States," Olson said. READ MORE Share this -







How Trump's Promise to Increase Infrastructure Spending Would Help One City INFRASTRUCTURE FORT SMITH, Arkansas — President Donald Trump promised a $1 trillion infrastructure investment over ten years that he said would rebuild American cities and create millions of new jobs. Here in Arkansas’ second-largest city, where Trump won overwhelmingly in 2016, residents eagerly await details of a bill and see it as key to turning their fortunes around. READ MORE Share this -







Trump Building Plan: How One Public-Private Deal Hit a Bumpy Road INFRASTRUCTURE This is the first in a two-part series on the successes and failures of public-private partnerships, a funding mechanism that President Donald Trump has proposed to accomplish his $1 trillion dollar infrastructure plan to rebuild America. Today, we take a look at a project that's gone very wrong; on Tuesday, we will examine a success story. Texas had high hopes for the southern segments of SH 130, a 41-mile stretch of the high-speed toll road east of San Antonio. The state had put off building that stretch of road until a pair of investors stepped forward and offered what sounded like a great deal: Texas would get a big check for turning the rights to build and operate the toll road over to a private entity, a move that would give the state a new highway and a share of the tolls. The state would own the road and rake in revenue, but wouldn’t have to put up the cash for its construction. READ MORE Share this -







Trump Building Plan: This Public-Private Deal Is a Green Jewel INFRASTRUCTURE This is the second in a two-part series on the successes and failures of public-private partnerships, a funding mechanism that President Donald Trump has proposed to realize his $1 trillion dollar infrastructure plan to rebuild America. On Monday, we examined a Texas toll road deal that went south. Today, we look at a success story. It's the kind of park that makes other parks jealous. With a $4.3 million annual operating budget, Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park has five acres of green space dotted by a children's playground, food trucks, a restaurant and ample lounging and performance space. And it was built out of thin air, when a community group determined to connect two neighborhoods put a roof on the freeway that divided them. Where exhaust fumes once rose, a butterfly garden now sits. READ MORE Share this -





