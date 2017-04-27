100 Days In: How's Trump Doing on Jobs?

Trump Dissolves Business Advisory Councils as CEOs Quit WINNING President Donald Trump dissolved two of his business advisory councils Wednesday after a rash of CEOs resigned in the wake of his response to a white nationalist attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, that occurred Saturday. READ MORE Share this -







Where Did Trump Dig Up 45,000 Mining Jobs? JOBS President Donald Trump boasted Monday that the nation added 45,000 mining jobs recently — but there's scant data to back that up. One thing there is evidence for: Only 800 coal mining jobs have been created during his tenure. "In Pennsylvania, two weeks ago, they opened a mine, the first mine that was opened in decades....Well, we picked up 45,000 mining jobs in a very short period of time," Trump said during an event pegged to American manufacturing. "Everybody was saying, 'Well, you won’t get any mining jobs,' we picked up 45,000 mining jobs. Well, the miners are very happy with Trump and with Pence, and we’re very proud of that." READ MORE Share this -







Trump's Carrier Deal Is Not Living up to the Hype JOBS More than 600 employees at a Carrier plant in Indianapolis are bracing for layoffs beginning next month, despite being told by President Trump that nearly all the jobs at the plant had been saved. The deal, announced with great fanfare before Trump took office, was billed not only as a heroic move to keep jobs from going to Mexico but also as a seismic shift in the economic development landscape. MORE ON CNBC Share this -







Trump's Twitter — One Thing Democrats and Republicans Can Agree On? UNITY Lawmakers in Trump's own party spoke out against the personal attacks he lobbed at MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough on Twitter last week. Sen. James Lankford, R-OK, brought up the recent attack on GOP congressmen at a baseball practice in Virginia, which briefly united Democrats and Republicans as Trump and others called for a putting aside of differences. Trump's tweets Thursday, Lankford said in a statement, "don't help our political or national discourse and it does not provide a positive role model for our national dialogue." Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017 Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017 This has to stop – we all have a job – 3 branches of gov’t and media. We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 29, 2017 Share this -







Polls on Trump Approval, Comey Firing Show Divided Nation UNITY Recent polls show little evidence that Trump has unified the nation. His approval ratings paint a deeply divided country: his base supports him fervently, while a historic high numbers of Americans disapprove of how he's doing. According to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, taken in late June, Trump’s overall job approval rating stands at 40 percent approve, 55 percent disapprove. A deep split emerges if you break the rating down by party: Democrats and independents give the president dismal marks, disapproving of the job he’s doing in the Oval Office by 90 percent and 63 percent, respectively. But Trump has seen no erosion of support from Republicans. His party affords him the same 82 percent approval rating in this latest survey that he enjoyed last month. Meanwhile, by a 2-to-1 margin, Americans say they are more likely to believe former FBI Director James Comey than President Donald Trump when it comes to their differing accounts of events that led up to Comey's firing, according to a different NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Similarly to the approval rating, when you examine the findings by party, 76 percent of Democrats side with Comey, while 50 percent of Republicans believe Trump. Independents break for Comey over Trump, 47 percent to 17 percent. Share this -







U.S. Added 138,000 Jobs in May, Unemployment Falls to 4.3 Percent JOBS Job creation fell sharply in May with just 138,000 new positions created, while the unemployment rate declined to 4.3 percent, according to Labor Department data released Friday. Economists surveyed by Reuters expected nonfarm payrolls to grow by 185,000 and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 4.4 percent. People stand in line to apply for a job during a job fair in Miami. Joe Raedle / Getty Images file READ MORE Share this -







Plant Workers Still Losing Jobs Tell Trump: Don't Forget About Us JOBS As Donald Trump held a victory lap touting a decision by Carrier to keep an Indianapolis plant open rather than move the facility to Mexico, workers at another of the company's Indiana plants said they are still losing their jobs. Around 700 jobs will be lost when United Technologies Electronic Controls moves to Mexico sometime in 2018, workers told NBC News. READ MORE Share this -







Majority of Young Americans View Trump as Illegitimate President: Poll UNITY A majority of young adults — 57 percent — see Trump's presidency as illegitimate, including about three-quarters of blacks and large majorities of Latinos and Asians, the GenForward poll found. READ MORE Share this -





