100 Days In: How's Trump Doing on Winning? WINNING Status: Still looking for a big win As a candidate, the president promised big wins that would be so frequent America would get bored of it. Ahead of the 100 days benchmark, the president seemed in search of such a win, hurrying to launch his tax plan and resurrecting the health care effort just weeks after it failed spectacularly. "We are going to have a big win soon, because we are going to have health care and that's gonna happen. And there was no lose with health care, this is just a constant negotiation and the plan is getting better and better all the time," Trump told a Wisconsin television network in April. The president may also still be looking for a win in his approval ratings: Gallup said April 20 that Trump's average approval rating as is the lowest since the polling firm began its survey in 1953, though the latest NBC News poll saw his approval rating begin to creep back up.







Trump Dissolves Business Advisory Councils as CEOs Quit WINNING President Donald Trump dissolved two of his business advisory councils Wednesday after a rash of CEOs resigned in the wake of his response to a white nationalist attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, that occurred Saturday. "Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both," Trump tweeted. "Thank you all! Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017







Second-Quarter Economic Growth Now Seen Doubling Pace of First Quarter WINNING Economic growth is expected to be double the first quarter's pace when second-quarter GDP data is released Friday morning.







Poll: Global Opinion of U.S., Trump Down Since Election GLOBAL DEALS "The world is going to respect us again," the president said on the campaign trail repeatedly. "Believe me." Five months into his administration, a new Pew poll reveals the opposite. Global opinions of the president, and the nation he leads, has fallen since Trump's election: just 22 percent of the rest of the world has confidence in Trump, while 39 percent have an unfavorable view of the United States (up from 26 percent at the end of the Obama's presidency.) Just two countries have more confidence in Trump than they did in Obama at the end of his presidency: Israel, with a 7 point more favorable view, and Russia, which has a 42 point more favorable view.







House Passes 'Kate's Law,' Votes to Defund Sanctuary Cities IMMIGRATION The House passed two bills Thursday to boost President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. The bills — "Kate's Law" and the "No Sanctuary for Criminals Act" — would up the penalties on undocumented immigrants who attempt to reenter the country illegally after being deported for crimes and slash funds from cities that protect them. Kate's Law passed 257-167, largely along party lines, in the GOP-controlled House. Trump, who made immigration a key focus during the campaign and in his administration, celebrated its passage.







Trump, GOP Leaders Take Victory Lap After House Passes 'Trumpcare' WINNING President Donald Trump, flanked by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. applaud in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2017, after the House pushed through a health care bill. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci / AP President Donald Trump celebrated on Thursday taking the first step toward repealing and replacing Obamacare. Trump called the measure "incredibly well crafted" and praised House Republicans for passing a "great plan" that will end the "suffering" and "ravages" of Obamacare and credited the legislation for uniting the GOP. "They're not even doing it for the party," Trump said as he stood flanked by Republican House leaders and rank-and-file members in the Rose Garden at the White House. "They're doing it for this country because we suffered with Obamacare."







Charity Worker Detained in Egypt for 3 Years Credits Trump for Release WINNING An Egyptian-American charity worker returned home to the Washington, D.C. area Thursday night after spending three years in an Egyptian jail over what human rights groups say were bogus charges. A freed Aya Hijazi got the opportunity Friday morning to shake hands with President Donald Trump, who her lawyer said helped to secure her release. "First and foremost, there have been countless number of people advocating for Aya Hijazi's freedom," Wade McMullen told NBC News. "I think Trump and his team deserve credit for making this a priority at the most critical time in her case."







No more 'monkey business'? Trump touts big jobs number as proof of improvement WINNING President Donald Trump on Friday flipped his approach to the government's employment report, celebrating the kind of strong showing he dismissed as phony under President Barack Obama. The Labor Department reported that the economy created 235,000 jobs in February, above the 190,000 consensus, allowing the president to claim that business enthusiasm over his approach to taxes and regulation is already paying off. The unemployment rate ticked down 0.1 percent, to 4.7 percent.






