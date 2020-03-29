12 percent of NYPD out sick More than 4,300 uniformed members of the New York Police Department were out sick as of Saturday following the COVID-19 related death of a detective. With 12 percent of employees unable to work, the police department is allowing members with pre-existing medical conditions and expectant mothers to modify their work assignments, according to a memo reviewed exclusively by NBC News. Nearly 700 uniformed and civilian members of the police force have tested positive for coronavirus. All told, three members of the NYPD have died after contracting COVID-19. Share this -







Washington state warns COVID-19 patients to self-isolate or risk detention The public health officer for King County in Washington warned residents with COVID-19 symptoms or pending tests that they could be detained if they don't self-isolate or check into a hospital. "To protect the public, if an individual with active COVID-19 is not voluntarily remaining isolated, or if an individual who has COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing) with a test pending is not remaining self-quarantined, they may be subject to enforcement actions, which could include legal actions for involuntary detention," said Dr. Jeff Duchin, public health officer for Seattle and King County, in a statement. Residents are allowed to leave isolation only after three days have passed since recovery and at least seven days after first experiencing symptoms, according to the directive. King County has been one of the hardest-hit areas in the U.S.







First death of federal prisoner announced U.S. officials Saturday announced the death of a Louisiana-based inmate, the first federal prisoner to die of coronavirus, a spokesperson said. The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Patrick Jones, 49, complained of a cough March 19, was hospitalized, tested positive and put on a ventilator within days. "On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Mr. Jones, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced dead by hospital staff," the bureau said in a statement. Jones had been incarcerated at the 990-inmate Oakdale prison for possessing crack cocaine for sale, officials said. Experts have been warning for weeks that prisoners are particularly susceptible to the virus, which spreads person-to-person.







Panama decides to let cruise ship through canal Officials reversed course Saturday and decided to let Holland America's Zaandam cruise ship, which had seen four deaths and two coronavirus patients during a South American voyage, pass through the Panama Canal in the coming days. The roughly 1,800-person vessel off Panama has been transferring hundreds of healthy passengers to a sister ship, the Rotterdam. The Zaandam has 53 guests and 85 staff members aboard who are ill but not positive for the virus, the cruise line said Friday. The Panama Canal Authority initially said it did not want to expose its workers, who routinely board passing ships, to the virus. But on Saturday, the Panamanian government said in a statement the nation would "guarantee biosecurity measures to protect the personnel." In its own statement the Panama Canal Authority said the Zaandam was headed to Florida. The Miami Herald reported the vessel was destined for Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, where sick passengers and crew would be unloaded.







CDC issues 'non-essential' travel advisory for N.Y., N.J. and Connecticut residents The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory on Saturday night asking residents to refrain from non-essential travel for 14 days, effective immediately. The advisory does not apply to people who work for "critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply, the CDC said in a statement. The federal advisory came after President Donald Trump announced a quarantine he considered for the three states would not be necessary. Click here for the full story.







Trump says quarantine for N.Y., N.J. and Connecticut 'not necessary' President Donald Trump backed away from earlier comments Saturday that he was considering enforcing a quarantine in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut after state officials questioned whether he had the authority to implement one. Later, Trump said said he would have the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issue a "strong Travel Advisory." The agency soon did so, advising residents of those states to "refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately." It exempted critical infrastructure workers but said governors would have "full discretion" to implement the advisory. "A quarantine will not be necessary," Trump tweeted Saturday night. Read the full story.







Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says she has recovered TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife said Saturday that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus. "I am feeling so much better," Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said in a statement on social media. She said she received the clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health. Trudeau's office announced on March 12 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London.







U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 2,000 The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 2,000 as of Saturday evening, according to NBC News' count. Across the country, more than 102,120 cases have been confirmed. New York remains the hardest hit state with 52,315 and 728 deaths.







California fixing 170 busted ventilators A Northern California company is working around-the-lock to fix 170 busted ventilators received by the state from a federal stockpile, officials said Saturday. LA received 170 broken ventilators from the national stockpile. Rather than complaining, we put them on a truck, drove them up overnight, and had @Bloom_Energy get to work fixing them.



Monday they‘ll back in LA--fixed.



That’s the spirit of CA. pic.twitter.com/y8yzsiC3Ny — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 28, 2020 The equipment — crucial in treating COVID-19 patients — arrived Saturday at Bloom Energy in San Jose and should be working and dispatched to Los Angeles County by Monday, said Gov. Gavin Newsom. "Rather than lamenting about it, rather than complaining about it, rather than pointing fingers .. we got a car and a truck and we had those 170 brought here," Newsom said at the company. "That’s the spirit of California, that's the spirit of this moment." Share this -





