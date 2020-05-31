12 states and D.C. have activated National Guard

12 states and the District of Columbia have activated the Nation Guard to respond to protests.
Colorado, California, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin have all activated their state national guards to maintain order, assist police, and stop violence, governors and state officials say.
13m ago / 4:23 AM UTC
Actor John Cusack says police charged at him with batons for filming burning car
The actor did not say what city he was in at the time.
Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike. Ahhm herea the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v
The Mayor said the guard has been sent "overnight to support our local response to maintain peace and safety on the streets of our city." The mayor also expanded a curfew to the entire city, instead of just downtown Los Angeles.
California joins 11 other states and D.C. that have activated their national guard in response to protests.
41m ago / 3:55 AM UTC
NBC News reporters get caught in Minneapolis crowd-control effort
More than 100 arrested in NYC, 15 police vehicles burned
The New York City Police Department arrested more than 100 people Saturday during protests, a senior police official said, adding that 15 police vehicles have been burned in Manhattan and in Brooklyn.
Police have seen the now-viral video where a NYPD SUV drove through a barricade pushing protestors on the street out of the way and onto the ground.
Multiple law enforcement officials say the vehicle was hit with rocks, bottles, and someone threw a lit trash bag on top of the SUV and the officers decided to push the barrier into the crowd instead of confronting the protestors outside the car.
Minnesota National Guard says up to 10,800 troops will be deployed
We now have more than 4,100 — quickly moving toward 10,800 — Minnesota Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting our friends and neighbors in the Twin Cities. This is a significant increase over the 700 on-duty Friday. We live here. We work here. We serve here. We’re all in. pic.twitter.com/WorKOI9ZCa