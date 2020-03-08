13 deaths, more expected, at Seattle-area care center

AFL-CIO cancels presidential forum with Biden, Sanders The AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the United States, has canceled an upcoming presidential forum in Orlando, Florida, because of the outbreak, the group announced Saturday. The two leading Democratic presidential candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, were scheduled to attend Thursday's forum, five days before the state's primary. Florida reported two deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, on Friday. "Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, we must cancel Thursday’s AFL-CIO Presidential Forum in Orlando," the group said in an emailed statement. "We will keep you posted on any events going forward." Share this -







Was at the new Target (D.C./Silver Spring boundary line) and the store was out of all cleaning wipes (Clorox, Lysol, generic) and all hand sanitizer. Running low on hand soap. It's not a game out there. https://t.co/xzWsjOUBPW — Summer Quinn (@SStarrQuinn) March 8, 2020







Kansas confirms first case of coronavirus Kansas confirmed its first case of coronavirus Saturday. Gov. Laura Kelly said the patient is a 50-year-old woman who lives in Johnson County, the most populated county in the state. The woman is in home isolation. Two other people were under investigation in Kansas as of Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.







Update: There are 13 additional cases of #Coronavirus in NYS since earlier today, bringing total to 89.



Westchester: 70

NYC: 11

Nassau: 4

Rockland: 2

Saratoga: 2



There will be more cases as we test more—that's a good thing bc we can deal with the situation based on more facts. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 7, 2020







Lebanese Christian Maronite priest Majdi Allawi holds the Blessed Sacrament as he blesses the country from an aircraft as protection from disease, on March 7, 2020, amid fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus. Patrick Baz / AFP - Getty Images







CPAC attendee tests positive A person who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C., has tested positive for coronavirus, the event's organizer said Saturday. The American Conservative Union said in a statement the patient was exposed to the virus before attending the four-day CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland, last week. "The individual is under the care of medical professionals in the state of New Jersey and has been quarantined," the union said. "This attendee had no interaction with the President or the Vice President and never attended the events in the main hall." President Donald Trump spoke at the conference Feb. 29 and Vice President Mike Pence on Feb. 27.







Death toll in Italy reaches 233 Italy's death toll from coronavirus continues to mount, reaching 233. The number of cases in the country is now at 5,883, with close to half that number — 2,651 — hospitalized. The outbreak, one of the worst outside China, is centered in the Lombardy region, which includes Milan. In praising the American response to coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday noted that the United States was "screening 100 percent of all individuals from all flights from Italy."






