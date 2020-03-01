2 more confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state Two Washington state residents are in critical condition with confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to public health officials. Both men are King County residents in their 60s and had underlying health conditions, Seattle and King County Public Health announced Sunday. The two cases, which were confirmed by state lab testing, have brought the number of cases in Washington up to six. A Washington man in his 50s — also with underlying health issues — became the first person in the U.S. to die of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, officials said Saturday. Share this -







Democrats, Trump officials clash over coronavirus response Top White House officials and Democrats offered conflicting comments on Sunday over the administration's response to coronavirus. Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday defended the administration's handling of the outbreak and accused Democrats of politicizing the outbreak. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., blasted Trump for rallying supporters in South Carolina as his administration is faced with the coronavirus crisis. "How pathetic it is that in the midst of an international health care crisis, you got a president running into South Carolina trying to steal some media attention away from Democrats," Sanders said. Read the full story here.







Iran deploys thousands of teams to identify infected people, cancels recreational sports #Iran's health minister says that 300000 teams, including members of the Basij are going to be deployed nationwide to go from house to house to find people that may have contracted #CoronaVirus as Iran scrambles to deal with outbreak. — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) March 1, 2020 #Iran has cancelled all football matches and volleyball games until further notice. Also all the ski slopes have been closed indefinitely.#coronavirus — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) March 1, 2020







Medical staff wave to a former patient who recovered from coronavirus at the makeshift Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan, China, on March 1, 2020. AFP - Getty Images







2 people in New York City being tested for coronavirus NBC News: 2 more people in New York City are being tested for Coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.



Since yesterday an additional person was tested and found to be negative, bringing the number of negative cases to 9 so far. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 1, 2020







Delta suspends flights to Milan until May A woman wearing a protective mask poses outside the Duomo in Milan on Feb. 28, 2020. Luca Bruno / AP Delta Airlines announced Sunday that it would be temporarily suspending service from New York City to Milan, Italy, amid heightened coronavirus concerns. The last of Delta's daily flights between John F. Kennedy Airport and Milan will depart Monday as the airline said it would be suspending the service until at least the first of May. Delta said that it has already put in place several strategies in response to the outbreak as it works alongside health officials. Italy has more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the disease and at least 29 deaths as of Sunday.







'This dystopian look': Face masks enter mainstream amid coronavirus worries People around the world have been given plenty of reasons in the past couple of years to cover up with face masks. In November, India handed out millions of them at schools due to toxic air pollution in the nation's capital. Hong Kong put in place a ban on masks, which protesters used to counter facial recognition technology. And most recently, the spread of the new coronavirus has sparked a run on surgical masks, despite their shortcomings in stopping the virus. "It's a trend," one NYU freshman said. "Somehow it makes you look a bit better." Read the full story here. People are increasingly wearing face masks, whether to protect themselves from pollution, viruses, or facial recognition software -- or to follow a trend. Chelsea Stahl / NBC News







Rhode Island announces first presumptive positive coronavirus case The first presumptive positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Rhode Island, state officials said Sunday. A resident in their 40s tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to Italy in mid-February, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. The case still needs to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the person is currently being treated at a hospital under infection control protocols. "We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low," said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of health for the department. The patient's family have all been self-quarantining at home since the diagnosis. Authorities have begun reaching out to anyone who may have been in contact with the patient since their return from Italy.






