2020 contenders Warren, Moulton weigh in
2002 presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., pressed for impeachment of Trump ahead of Mueller's testimony.
"Robert Mueller's report is an impeachment referral, and it's up to Congress to act. But impeachment shouldn't be the only way that a sitting president can be held accountable for committing a crime. No president is above the law," Warren tweeted before Mueller was sworn in, linking to a blog post on Medium.
Moulton, for his part, tweeted: "No matter what Robert Mueller says today, the president needs to be impeached."
Meanwhile, other lawmakers weighed in.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a fierce defender of the president, insisted in a tweet there was "NO COLLUSION."
Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., defended the former special counsel's character and the caliber of his investigative work, tweeting: "I met Robert Mueller in 2006. He is a man of integrity and duty. @HouseJudiciary will follow his example. His report contains facts that should be shocking to every American."
Cohen gets Mueller to highlight a potential Trump obstruction episode
Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., focused largely on Trump’s response to former attorney general Jeff Sessions recusing himself from overseeing the Russia probe.
He highlighted the parts of the report that illustrated Trump’s ire at Sessions and his desire to get him to take back control of the probe. Cohen was trying to get at the lengths to which Trump went to stop or reign in the probe as an instance of obstruction of justice.
Democrats are adapting to GOP line of questioning
Democrats have planned for a coordinated and sequential series of questions among the full membership to address what they consider to be the most important points of the report. But it’s clear they are adapting as the hearing proceeds and as Republicans attempt to undercut the report.
Senior members of the Democratic committee staff, including special oversight counsels Norm Eisen and Barry Berke, have been huddling with the Democrats next in line to ask questions. I have not seen any Democratic members leave the room. At the moment there are at least two empty Republican chairs – Ken Buck of Colorado and Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania.
Mueller stays mum
The hearing has been underway for nearly an hour, and a pattern is beginning to emerge.
House members, each allotted five minutes, have peppered Mueller with loaded, sometimes nakedly partisan questions at a brisk pace. Mueller, for his part, has responded with crisp answers, sometimes pared down to a simple “Yes” or “No.” He has also repeatedly said, “Can you repeat the question?”
The former special counsel, widely expected to limit his testimony to the letter of his report, appears to be sticking to that strategy.
Rep. Ratcliffe criticizes the conclusions of the Mueller report
Mueller pressed on how his inability to declare a crime took place doesn’t amount to an exoneration
Rep.John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, pressed Mueller on how his report was not an exoneration of the president. Ratcliffe asked if there was any other example of the Justice Department declining to file charges against an individual and saying they were not exonerated of a crime.
“This is a unique situation,” Mueller said, adding that he could not name such an earlier situation.
Mueller has repeatedly cited a Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel memo, which advises against the indictment of a sitting president, as something that from the onset of his probe made an indictment impossible.
Live updates: How many times has Robert Mueller deflected a question?
All eyes and ears are on former special counsel Robert Mueller today. Republicans hope to highlight what they see as a faulty premise for the Mueller probe. Democrats hope he'll say something to incriminate President Donald Trump, or at least bring more Americans to understand what they see to be the president’s wrongdoings.
But how many times will Mueller refuse to say much at all?
When he spoke publicly about the report in May, Mueller said that the report would serve as his testimony and that he "would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress." This means that despite the high stakes of today's hearings, Mueller might end up dodging more questions than he answers.
We'll be keeping track here.
Collins pressed Mueller on collusion definition
Collins pressed Mueller aggressively on whether collusion and conspiracy are synonymous, which somewhat tripped up Mueller.
Trump has used “no collusion” as a rallying cry since the Mueller was appointed. Collins was trying to get Mueller to say that collusion and conspiracy were the same things because the special counsel found insufficient evidence for a criminal conspiracy during his probe.
Mueller said at first there weren’t synonymous, but after Collins pointed to the report, Mueller backtracked.
Republicans are likely to return to this line of attack to illustrate their point that the president was exonerated.
“That went a little fast for me.”
The first moment of levity: Mueller cracks a smile and appears to chuckle after Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., rattles off a series of questions about the makeup of Mueller’s special counsel team.
“That went a little fast for me,” Mueller told Collins.
Mueller pressed about Manafort associate Konstantin Kilimnik
Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California used her time to question Mueller about his findings regarding former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort (who is now serving time in prison) and a man named Konstantin Kilimnik — a Russian and Ukrainian business associate of Manafort's.
According to the special counsel, the FBI has concluded Kilimnik has ties to Russian intelligence and pitched Manafort on a plan to get Trump on board with a Ukraine peace deal that would effectively give Russians control of eastern Ukraine, with the support of a Trump White House. He also discussed Trump’s election strategies with Manafort and was given internal polling data about the Trump campaign, according to the report — something Lofgren zeroed in on in her questioning.
Mueller charged Kilimnik with obstruction of justice in 2018, but he has remained in Russia without addressing the charges other than telling reporters the report’s claims about him are “a made-up narrative.”