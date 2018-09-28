Feedback

2020 Democrats team up for gun control fundraising push

In another sign of Democrats’ move to the left on guns, a group of leading potential 2020 presidential candidates are joining with Hillary Clinton and gun control groups to raise money for Democrats challenging National Rifle Association-backed Republicans in this year’s midterm elections.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., organized the one-day effort, which includes some of his most famous colleagues: Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Kirsten Gillibrand D-N.Y., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Rep. Joe Kennedy — all of whom have been discussed as potential presidential candidates.

“It’s amazing how this issue has become one of the few litmus test issues in our party,” Murphy said in an interview with NBC News, noting he was advised to avoid talking about guns when he first ran for Congress in 2006. “If you want to be a leader in the Democratic Party, you not only have to have the right position on guns, but you have to be a leader on guns."

Next Friday, the lawmakers will use their large email fundraising lists and social media platforms for a one-day push to raise money for eight House and Senate candidates running against Republicans with perfect ratings from the NRA. The effort, dubbed "NR8" aims to raise at least $1 million for Democrats in seven key battleground House districts and one contested Senate state, Nevada.

After years of being outmaneuvered by the NRA, gun control groups met shortly after the Parkland, Florida shooting this year and agreed to better coordinate their electoral efforts for this year’s elections, instead of pursuing separate strategies.

“This is the first time that we’ve all gotten together, identified a handful of really important races’, and taken the movement for a test drive,” Murphy said, noting his effort includes nearly all the major gun violence group. “I think we’re at a very different moment than we were a few years ago.”

Ben Kamisar

Two House polls show progressive candidates trailing

Two new independent polls show progressive Democrats lagging their Republican-incumbent rivals in two red-leaning congressional districts.

The new polls show California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, the Californian recently indicted for misuse of campaign funds, and Nebraska Republican Rep. Don Bacon with significant leads over their Democratic opponents that upset more moderate candidates in primaries.

Hunter leads Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who previously worked at the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and former Department of Labor official, by 15 points among likely voters in a new poll by Monmouth University. Hunter is ahead of Campa-Najjar by a margin of 53 percent to 38 percent.

The Democrat performs better when the poll is examined under two different turnout models, but he still lags. Hunter leads Campa-Najjar by 9 points both among all voters as well as with a projected turnout surge.

Voters are split about Hunter's guilt—he's been accused of  spending more than $250,000 of his campaign funds on personal use, allegations he's repeatedly denied.

Thirty-nine percent of likely voters believe that Hunter is definitely or probably guilty, while 21 percent say he is definitely or probably not guilty.

Ten percent of those that believe Hunter is guilty are supporting his reelection.

In Nebraska, a New York Times/Siena College poll finds Bacon leading non-profit head Kara Eastman by 9 points, with the incumbent garnering 51 percent to Eastman's 42 percent among likely voters.

Battles between moderate Democrats and progressives were a key fixture of Democratic primaries, as competing factions within the party argued about the best way to win back GOP-held seats. One side believes that the path to victory runs through more moderate candidates that can appeal to the middle, while the other argues that progressive candidates will mobilize the party's base and the authenticity will bring others along too.

Both these districts have been reaches to some degree for Democrats—President Trump won Hunter's district by 15 points and Bacon's by 3 points in 2016 respectively. 

Democrats had initially been bullish on flipping the Nebraska seat, with moderates lined up behind former Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford. Eastman scored a major upset by defeating Ashford in a major victory for progressives, but one that Republicans have since used to argue she's too liberal for the district. 

A Democratic victory in Hunter's seat had always been seen as a tougher battle considering the hard GOP lean. Establishment Democrats had been pushing for former Navy SEAL Josh Butner in the primary, but Butner lost to the more progressive Campa-Najjar. Hunter's indictment could provide Democrats with a better shot in that district, but the poll suggests the Democrat still needs to close the gap. 

Ali Vitali

Hillary Clinton to campaign with Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum to boost gubernatorial bid

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will campaign with Florida Democratic hopeful Andrew Gillum, the party's nominee for governor, his campaign announced Thursday.

In a brief statement, Gillum said he was "honored" to have Clinton stump with him because she "knows just what's at stake in this election—affordable healthcare, a brighter future for our children—and that the choice in this election could not be clearer."

Gillum stunned political watchers last month when he won the Democratic nomination amid a crowded field. He rose to the top of a crowded primary field, running with a progressive message and earning the endorsement of Senator Bernie Sanders.

The Tallahassee mayor is taking on Trump-anointed Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis. Recent polls have shown Gillum solidifying a lead with several weeks to go until Election Day. This week, the NBC News/Marist poll found Gillum with 48 percent support from likely voters to DeSantis's 43 percent.

Republicans have already seized on the Sanders endorsement to bolster attacks that Gillum is a "socialist." That Clinton, who narrowly lost the state in 2016, will join Gillum on the trail could further fuel attacks that Gillum is "too liberal" for Florida, as DeSantis has previously said.

Ben Kamisar

Pro-Trump super PAC drops first ad in NY-22

America First Action, which promotes candidates who back President Trump's agenda, is out with a new spot attacking Democrat Anthony Brindisi as an "Albany politician" too liberal for voters to choose in his race against Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney. 

The spot, the first for the group in this race, is a negative spot aimed at Brindisi that doesn't mention either Tenney or Trump. 

"Meet liberal Anthony Brindisi, another Albany politician who thinks government knows best," the ad says. 

It goes onto accuse Brindisi of "supporting socialized-style single-payer" health care while at the state legislature and for backing a bill "making it easier for illegal immigrants to go to college on New York taxpayers' dime."

The spot closes by linking Brindisi to both New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. 

America First has already booked $390,000 of television time in the state, and a spokesperson for the group told NBC News it expects to spend a total of $542,000 in the district, including on television, digital spots, mail pieces and other spending. 

The attacks in the ad echo those levied by Tenney and her allies during the campaign.

While Brindisi voted for a single-payer program while in the New York legislature, he's said he doesn't support a siimlar plan at the national level yet. He told a New York NPR affiliate in August that he preferred to work on other health care fixes before discussing whether single-payer could work on a large scale. 

He also helped to sponsor a state version of the DREAM Act, which gives undocumented immigrants access to financial aid. Tenney's campaign blasted the vote earlier this year in a statement as a vote to "put illegal immigrants first."

Both Tenney and Brindisi are locked in a tough fight in one of New York's most competitive congressional districts. A Siena College poll last month found the race within the margin of error, with Brindisi holding a slight, 2-point lead. 

Ben Kamisar

Coons: Democrats could investigate Kavanaugh if they flip Senate

Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wouldn't rule out Democrats further investigating the sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh if the party is able to take control of Congress after the November elections.

"If he's confirmed, and these allegation are not treated fully and fairly and investigated, then there will be a cloud over Judge Kavanaugh's service on the Supreme Court," he said.

When host Katy Tur followed up by noting that Coons didn't dismiss the idea of a future investigation, Coons replied: "That's right. I did not say no."

Coons took issue with comments from Republicans who have labeled the allegations as part of a "smear campaign," rhetoric used by both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch. He said that language is "not what's appropriate" and argued that the reaction proves why "so many victims of sexual abuse and harassment don't come forward."

Kavanaugh was first accused of sexual assault earlier this month by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who says the incident took place while they were both high school students. And on Sunday, the New Yorker publicized another allegation, from Deborah Ramirez, a Yale University classmate who says he exposed himself to her at a party.

The judge has vigorously denied both allegations, saying in an interview with Fox News slated to air Monday evening that he would not step aside from the nomination.

"I'm not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process and we're looking for a fair process where I can be heard and defend my integrity, my lifelong record — my lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality for women starting with the women who knew me what I was 14 years old," Kavanaugh told Fox News.

On Monday, Republican staffers on the Senate Judiciary Committee reached out to Ramirez's attorney for a preliminary inquiry. But it's unclear whether she will testify in front of Congress, like Blasey Ford is on Thursday.

Hannah Coulter

NBC News/ WSJ Poll: Just 19 percent of voters view socialism positively

Despite some well-publicized victories by self-described Democratic socialists in Democratic primary races up and down the ballot this midterm cycle, fewer than one in five Americans have a positive view of socialism, according to a new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

The survey, which included 900 registered voters, found that fully half of voters — 52 percent — have a negative view of socialism, compared with just 19 percent who view it positively.

But when asked about their feelings towards capitalism, 52 percent of voters said they felt positively, while just 18 percent said they view it negatively.

Rhetoric about the progressive embrace of Democratic socialism intensified in 2016, when Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) competitively challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016. Sanders repeatedly referred to himself as a Democratic socialist, describing the movement as one that embraces government that "works for all and not just the few."

That view struck a chord with many of his supporters—and his policy arguments, including slamming the proportion of wealth in the hands of the richest 1 percent of Americans and advocating for a Medicare-for-all program, resonated particularly with younger voters. 

This cycle, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of Democratic Socialists of America who has similar policy views to Sanders, defeated an incumbent Republican to win the Democratic nomination in New York’s 14th Congressional District. She's expected to cruise to victory in November in a safe district and join Congress next year. 

Still, the share of Democrats with a positive view of socialism remains fairly low, with just a third (33 percent) seeing it favorably. Another 27 percent of Democrats say they have negative views of socialism, while 36 percent remain neutral.

Among Republicans, 83 percent have a negative view of socialism compared with just 6 percent who view it positively.

In contrast, seventy percent of Republican voters and 40 percent of Democratic voters feel positively about capitalism. About one-in-five Democrats (22 percent) view capitalism negatively.

Among Democrats who feel positively about socialism, a plurality — 33 percent — are under 35, compared with just 19 percent who are seniors.

Democrats viewing socialism positively are also overwhelmingly white. More than seven-in-ten (71 percent) are white, compared with just nine percent who are Latino and 15 percent who are black.

In the next six weeks before the 2018 midterm elections, competing economic philosophies will dominate debate landscapes.

The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted September 16-19 of 900 voters. Approximately half of respondents were reached by cell phone. The margin of error for the poll was plus-minus 3.3 percent.

 

NBC News Political Unit

House battlefield polling update

Thanks to the fascination with the race for the House, there's been a rash of solid, early and independent polling of key congressional races. 

Democrats will need to net a flip of at least 23 seats to take control of the House majority after the November elections. And as you've seen from our battlefield analysis, Democrats have significantly more offensive opportunities than Democrats do. 

Here's a round-up of what some of the independent polling from this month shows in the NBC Political Unit's "Top 25" pickup opportunities, as well as results from the "Next 25" for Democrats and the top GOP pickup opportunities. 

Just one or two recent data points in each race won't tell the whole story—the margin-of-error in most of these surveys hovers around 5 percentage points and some campaigns have released their own internal polling showing tighter margins. 

But the independent polls provide a helpful glimpse at how the race for the majority is shaping up at this point.  

Top 25 

In the 13 races polled, Republicans lead in seven districts, Democrats lead in five, and the candidates are tied in one. 

Next 25

In the nine races polled, Republicans lead in seven, Democrats lead in one, and NJ-07 has two polls with differing top-lines. 

Best GOP pickup opportunities

Biden: 'More than one way' to change the political climate

As Joe Biden steps up campaigning for Democrats across the country ahead of the midterm elections, every statement is being dissected for potential clues about whether he will launch a run for president in 2020. But it was his wife may have offered the biggest hint Friday.

Asked by NBC’s Craig Melvin what she would say if her husband came to her in the coming months and said he wanted to be president, Jill Biden offered this: "I'd say, ‘Joe, you would make a great president. But let’s think about it.'" 

Both Bidens, in an interview on "Today" to discuss Friday’s Biden Cancer Summit, reflected on how their son’s death of brain cancer influenced the former vice president’s decision not to run in 2016, and may still be a factor in 2020.

"I regret not being president. But it was the right decision," Joe Biden said, a sentiment his wife immediately echoed. 

"No man or woman should go out and say I’m running for president unless they can look you in the eye and say you have my whole heart, my whole soul and all my emotion," he said. "Beau has left a gigantic hole in our hearts, for our whole family."

Joe Biden said that he "desperately want[ed] to change the landscape" in the country now, but that "there’s more than one way to do it."

"There’s a lot of really talented people we have out there: Kamala Harris, you got Cory Booker, you’ve got the former [governor] of Massachusetts. You’ve got a lot of talented people," he said. "We have to stop this degradation of the system that’s going on. That’s why I’m campaigning all over the country."

Biden predicted Democrats would not only win back the House, but also the U.S. Senate this year. This month he has campaigned for candidates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Michigan. Next week he’s expected to travel to South Carolina – one of the first four states in the presidential nominating process and a potentially significant one for him.

"If there were a primary here next week in South Carolina, and Joe Biden were in the primary, he would win it — going away," Rep. James Clyburn, the longtime Democratic congressman from South Carolina, told NBC in June.  

Ben Kamisar

Two tough Democratic Senate ads focus on opioid epidemic

Majority Forward, a major Democratic outside group, is launching two new spots that punch at two Republicans—West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn—on the opioid crisis. 

Both new television ads are part of existing seven-figure buys in the state—the group has $1.3 million booked in West Virginia and $3.5 million booked in Tennessee from Friday through Election Day. 

The West Virginia spot includes a firefighter and paramedic in the state recounting stories of responding to overdoses in the state while criticizing Morrisey for his past work lobbying for drug companies. 

"I don't think Patrick Morrisey wants to see what hell's been wrought by drug companies he lobbied for," the man says.

"How can you trust someone who got rich while West Virginians suffered?"

And the Tennessee ad accuses a Blackburn bill for neutering the Drug Enforcement Agency in the fight against illegal drugs.

"Blackburn's what's wrong with Washington," the ad says. 

These attacks have been central to the Democratic push against the two candidates, as they look to connect with voters' personal experiences with the epidemic that has hit both states hard. 

Morrisey's drug lobbying past (as well as his wife's) was an issue during the primary election too as opponents sought to link him to the devastating epidemic in the state. He argued during debates that he didn't work on opioid issues specifically and Republicans have also raised the connections of his opponent, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, to Mylan Pharmaceuticals. 

""Washington liberals will do anything to distract from Manchin's record of being asleep at the switch as the drug epidemic took root in West Virginia. Morrisey has been a national leader in combating the drug epidemic, reaching record settlements, and forcing the DEA to crack down on the supply of illicit drugs," Morrisey spokesman Nathan Brand said in a statement.

The attack against Blackburn has also been levied by her opponent, Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen. It centers on her support for a bill at the center of a Washington Post and CBS "60 Minutes" expose that blamed the bill for tying the DEAs hands behind its back in its push to fight drug trafficking.

Supporters of the bill say it had been initially intended to make sure no one would lose access to pain medication unnecessarily. But after the story broke last year, Blackburn's office told The Tennessean that she wants to "immediately" address "unintended consequences from this bipartisan legislation." And as PolitiFact noted, she now supports a bill that rolls back those changes. 

"As a mother, grandmother and friend, Marsha understands how deeply the opioid epidemic is hurting Tennessee families. She regularly meets with victims, healthcare providers, and law enforcements officers across the state to discuss steps the federal government should take to end the opioid epidemic. Recently, she introduced bipartisan bills to increase civil and criminal penalties for bad actors and give law enforcement the tools they need," Blackburn spokeswoman Abbi Sigler said in a statement. 

"While Democrats point fingers and politicize a public health crisis, Marsha will continue to work toward a systemic solution that includes a tough stance on the distribution of illicit opioids and improves prevention and recovery efforts."

UPDATED to include statements from the Morrisey and Blackburn campaigns. 

Ben Kamisar

CLF reserves another $13 million on TV ads, adds five more House races to target list

The Congressional Leadership Fund is investing another $13 million in television ads aimed at defending GOP-held seats across the country, all while expanding its reach into five new congressional districts.  

CLF is already the biggest outside advertising spender in the battle for the House majority thanks to a massive fundraising effort, and the new reservations bring the group to a total of $85 million in television advertising reservations alone. 

But the vast majority of that money is being spent on playing defense, and four of the five new targeted districts are currently held by Republicans. That expansion underscores the volatility of the House battlefield in November, where Democrats are mounting efforts in districts that previously seemed off limits. 

CLF's expanding map brings new spending to defend Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, Michigan Rep. Fred Upton and North Carolina Rep. George Holding. It also added Nevada's 3rd Congressional District and New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District to the list as well, where Republicans Danny Tarkanian and Yvette Herrell are running respectively in open seats. Tarkanian's seat is the only one of the new additions that is currently held by a Democrat—Rep. Jacky Rosen is vacating the seat to run for Senate. 

The group also added advertising spending to the following districts—CA-10; CA-39; CA-45; IL-12; KS-02; NY-19; NY-22; VA-07; TX-07; and WI-01. 

So far, the group has primarily ran ads meant to disqualify Democratic candidates one-by-one with negative ads. In a recent memo, the group argued that it's efforts to protect Kentucky GOP Rep. Andy Barr has been effective because its internal polling has chipped away at the favorability of his Democratic opponent, Amy McGrath. That internal polling put Barr up by 4 points, while a New York Times/Siena College poll found Barr up by 1 point. 

