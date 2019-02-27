2020 hopeful Klobuchar is watching and tweeting

In a line of questioning that sought to address his methods of protecting Trump over the years, Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., asked Cohen about a pair of stories that Cohen reportedly had a hand in covering up.

Speier questioned Cohen about an alleged tape that is purported to show Trump striking his wife in an elevator, as well as rumors that Trump has a secret love child who was the product of an affair.

"There is an elevator tape that has been referenced as a catch and kill product. It was evidently of Mr. Trump and a woman, presumably Mrs. Trump? Is that correct?" Speier said.

Cohen confirmed that the rumor involved Trump and his wife, but he said he was certain the allegation was "not true."

"Well the story goes that he stuck Melania while in that elevator, because there’s a camera inside, which, I’m not so sure. Actually I’m certain it’s not true," Cohen, noting that he was aware of rumors that a tape was being auctioned in 2016.

He then said that he did not believe the auction was real, and that he never saw any such tape.

"I don’t believe Mr. Trump ever struck Mrs. Trump, ever. I don’t believe it," he said.

She also asked Cohen about an alleged payoff in order to conceal a story about Trump having a "love child." He said he did pay $15,000 to keep such a story from surfacing, but said there is no illegitimate child, to his knowledge.