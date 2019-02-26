2020 roundup: Sanders says tax returns coming soon

Even though President Trump successfully navigated through the 2016 presidential campaign without disclosing his tax returns, Democrats won't likely be able to repeat that performance.
Candidates like Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, have already released returns ahead of previous elections, moves that will only add to the pressure on other candidates to follow suit.
The question came up during Sanders' CNN town hall, where Sanders promised his returns would be released "sooner than later" but blamed his delay on a lack of 'accountants at home." And he deflected on his decision not to release the returns in 2016 by arguing that he would have done so if he won the nomination.
So stay tuned to see how Sanders handles this issue, and read on for more from the 2020 beat.
- Speaking of Sanders, his fundraising operation has gone gangbusters—the New York Times reports he raised $10 million since he announced his bid less than a week ago.
- As Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan refuses to close the door on challenging President Trump in the 2020 GOP presidential primary, his former deputy campaign manager, a Republican National Committee member, is whipping support for Trump among Maryland Republicans, the Washington Post reports.
- Politico has a new story on how progressives, including former Justice Department and Hillary Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon, are pushing Democrats to support packing the Supreme Court.
- Kamala Harris sat down with The Root for an interesting interview where she backed a plan to decriminalize sex work, called President Trump a racist, and defended her past work as a prosecutor.
- Warern pledged on MSNBC's "All In" that her first big piece of domestic legislation if elected president would be an anti-corruption bill.
- Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro, on MSNBC's "Hardball," talked about his openness to government-sanctioned reparations payments