2020 roundup: Beto says he'll decide by end of month

For all the hype about former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke possibly running for president, he's let slip few hints until now. 

Appearing on stage during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, O'Rourke said that he will announce his decision "before the end of this month."

"It's something you've got to feel inside yourself, and you've got to come to a knowing inside yourself. You've got to hear that and feel that for yourself," he said. 

Click here to read more from NBC News and MSNBC senior politics editor Beth Fouhy, watch video from the interview at the end of this post and read more below about other headlines you may have missed from the campaign trail.  

  • The Washington Post found that Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren had labeled herself as an "American Indian" on her bar registration card. It's the latest headline dogging her on the issue, and another example of how the story has shifted from when it first surfaced in 2012. Read more analysis of this story in this morning's issue of First Read
  • Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who is running for president, defended her decision to meet with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in 2017 and declined to label him either an enemy or an adversary of America. She also repeated her "skepticism in the past" about whether al-Assad's government gassed its people, attacks for which the U.S. government blames Assad. Watch more from the interview here
  • Both California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, who has already announced her presidential bid, and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is expected to run for president, delivered their own State of the Union responses last night. 
  • Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar will announce her presidential intentions on Sunday, she told MSNBC  after last night's State of the Union. 
  • Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told CNN Wednesday morning that he doesn't think he will ultimately run for the Democratic presidential nomination, as he's considered. 

Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she'll unveil 2020 decision on Sunday

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar Tuesday night said she will announce whether she is running for president in 2020 during an event this coming Sunday. 

In an interview with MSNBC after President Trump delivered the State of the Union address, Klobuchar invited supporters to Minneapolis to hear her decision. 

"Sunday, come to Boom Island in Minneapolis" and "you'll find out my decision," Klobuchar said. 

"Here you go, that's the moment." 

Klobuchar answered the question after being pressed by MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, who pointed to a recent Politico report  that she's traveling to Iowa later this month and to a Minneapolis Star-Tribune report that a former aide had filed a permit for a large event at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis.  

The Minnesota senator would be the first major candidate in the race from the midwest. She'd also be the fourth woman in the Senate to seek the Democratic nomination, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren expected to formally announce her bid on Saturday. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Kamala Harris predicts a Trump State of the Union address filled with "insincere appeals to unity"

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, one of the party's presidential hopefuls, pre-butted President Trump's State of the Union address by predicting Trump will give "insincere appeals to unity" 

Speaking in an address live-streamed on her Facebook page less than an hour before Trump was scheduled to take the stage, Harris called on leaders like Trump to address issues like criminal justice, climate change and intolerance. She cast doubt on the idea of Trump's speech including those calls. 

"If last year’s remarks are any guide, we’re in store not for a speech that’ll seek to draw us together as Americans, but one that seeks to score political points by driving us apart,” Harris said.

"No matter what we hear tonight, I want everyone to remember this — the strength of our union has never been found in the walls we build. It's in our diversity and our unity." 

Kyle Stewart and Elena Moore

Who the 2020 Democrats are bringing to the State of the Union

While there’s plenty of focus on President Trump’s invited State of the Union guests and how they play into his message, the address also gives Democrats looking to replace him a chance to send their own messages with their choice of guests.

Here’s a rundown of what we know so far about who members of Congress either running for president or eyeing a bid are taking to Tuesday’s event.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Warren’s guest tonight is Sajid Shahriar-Sajid, a Department of Housing and Urban Development and local union executive who organized rallies00 in Boston during the recent shutdown. Warren said in a statement her pick was to argue that federal workers “should never be used as pawns in Republican political games."

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

Booker’s guest will be Edward Douglas, who was released from federal prison in January after passage of the First Step Act, the bipartisan criminal justice reform law that Booker co-sponsored. Douglas had been sentenced to life in prison in 2003 for selling crack cocaine.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)

Joining Gillibrand will be Lieutenant Commander Blake Dremann, a decorated transgender service member and president of SPARTA, an LGBT Military Advocacy organization. Dremann has been deployed 11 times and won the Navy’s highest logistics award. Gillibrand plans to introduce legislation this week in response to President Trump’s ban of transgender service members.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)

Harris will be bringing Trisha Pesiri-Dybvik, an air traffic controller who was directly affected by the government shutdown. While Pesiri-Dybvik was furloughed, her husband, also an air traffic controller as well as a former navy veteran, worked without compensation. The shutdown came just a year after the couple and their three children lost their home to the Thomas Fire that ravaged Southern California in December of 2017.  

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)

For the second year in a row, pension advocate Rita Lewis will be joining Brown at the State of the Union. Lewis has continued the work of her late husband, Butch, who was an Ohio Teamster.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

Klobuchar’s guest will be Nicole Smith-Holt, an advocate for those who live with Type 1 diabetes. Smith-Holt’s 26 year-old son Alec Smith died after being unable to buy insulin, the price of which has increased dramatically in recent years. Klobuchar said in a statement that she hopes to “shine a light on the critical need to bring down the cost of prescription drugs” with her choice.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)

Albertina and Yakelyn Contreras will accompany Merkley to the address. Albertina and her daughter, Yakelyn, were separated at the U.S. southern border after attempting to seek asylum from an unsafe situation in Guatemala. Merkley said in a statement announcing his guests that “we need to bear witness to the suffering that this cruel policy inflicted, and resolve to make sure that nothing like this ever happens in the United States of America again.”  

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio)

Ryan’s guest will be Dave Green, who represents General Motors workers in Lordstown, Ohio as president of UAW Local 1112. General Motors announced in November 2018 that the Lordstown plant was one of five North American locations closing. “Dave will be representing the hundreds of laid off GM Lordstown workers who deserve to be seen and heard,” Ryan said in a statement.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)

Swalwell will bring Cameron Kasky, who survived the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Since then, Kasky has co-founded Never Again MSD and helped organize the March for Our Lives student protest in March 2018.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)

Gabbard, who has been a critic of Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria, is highlighting that disagreement with her decision to invite Syrian Kurdish leader Ilham Ahmed. In her statement, she warned that "President Trump’s announced hasty withdrawal from Syria could leave the Kurds vulnerable to slaughter." 

Mike Memoli

Throwback: Watch Joe Biden at 1983 State of the Union response

Delivering the opposition response to a president’s State of the Union address has become one of the most thankless jobs in politics today. Thirty-six years ago, that job fell in part to Joe Biden.

Then, as now, an outsider Republican president was hoping to set the table for his reelection. And then, as now, Biden was someone who was considering running for the office himself.

The then-Delaware senator only spoke for about a minute during what was then an infomercial-style video response delivered by multiple elected Democrats, but also ordinary Americans. 

But notably his message then was one you might expect to hear Biden deliver today.

“We can criticize the Republicans, and we will. We think, frankly, though, it’s time we put up or shut up,” Biden said early on in the party’s official response to President Reagan’s 1983 State of the Union address.

Biden’s role was to set the table for specific policy proposals to come in the address — “some of them are very basic, tried and true. And some of them are new ideas,” he said.

“But all of them fall within a very positive and hopeful Democratic view. A vision of America that says we can rebuild to a stronger economy. we can create better and more secure jobs,” he said. “Two other themes run through all the Democratic ideas your’e going to hear tonight: opportunity and fairness — the cornerstone rights of the American people.

Click here to watch Biden's portion of the response, and here for CSPAN's coverage of the State of the Union reaction at the time, with the Democrats' pre-recorded, 30-minute response starting at around the 14-minute mark. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Bullock apologizes for not warning about former aide's harassment

Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who is looking at a 2020 presidential bid, apologized in a blog post Monday for having "fell short in my role preventing sexual harassment." 

In a Medium post on Monday, Bullock said he fired a top staffer in 2015 after he "sexually harassed a colleague at an after-hours event." But when that aide was hired by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Bullock's team never informed them about the reason they had let the aide go. 

The New York Times reported late last month that the aide was accused of sexual harassment by two different women during his time with de Blasio, allegations that once again led to his firing. 

"I was wrong and naive to think I did enough. I should have done more to ensure future employers would learn of his behavior. I also know these realizations come too late for the two women in New York City. For that, I’m deeply sorry," Bullock wrote. 

"Men who sexually harass and assault others are too often repeat offenders, and those of us who are made aware of credible allegations have a responsibility to make sure those men aren’t in a position to do so again."

This is not the first time a former top aide to a 2020er has been implicated in sexual harassment. In December, a top aide to California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris resigned after a report surfaced that he had settled a harassment complaint for $400,000 while Harris had worked as the state attorney general. 

And Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders apologized earlier this month to "women who were harassed or mistreated" on his 2016 campaign amid multiple reports of accusations from women who worked on his campaign. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Sherrod Brown calls Trump 'racist'

Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown isn't mincing words on his views about President Trump, calling  the president a "racist" during his Sunday interview on "Meet the Press."

"This country hasn't dealt well with the issues of race. I mean, we have a president who is racist," Brown said while condemning Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam over revelations his yearbook photo included racist images. 

"Charlottesville was only a symptom and a more-public viewing and outing, if you will, of the president's views about race."

Brown's language echoes that of Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, another possible Democratic presidential hopeful who called Trump racist last month. 

And it shows where Brown, fresh off a swing through Iowa, sits in the ongoing debate over whether Democrats need a candidate willing to lock horns with Trump or one who subscribes to the mantra of "when they go low, we go high."  

Watch Brown's full interview here, and check out other stories from the 2020 beat you may have missed over the weekend. 

  • Politico is out with a new poll that shows anti-Trump voters and Democrats are more open to supporting a third-party candidate than Republicans, numbers that could add to Democratic concerns that former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz could hurt the Democratic Party's chances at flipping the White House. Schultz's team released limited polling to "Meet the Press" on Sunday that shows Schultz pulling 17 percent in hypothetical matchups against Trump and either California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris or Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren. But that internal polling doesn't include crosstabs, or an indication as to whether other questions in the poll could have influenced responses. 
  • Days after he officially jumped into the race, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker is staffing up in early primary states, hiring Hillary Clinton's 2016 South Carolina state director

  • South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg waded into the primary field's healthcare debate by arguing in favor of single payer while adding that there are more "gradual" oaths to get there that don't require immediately scrapping private insurance all together.

  • Former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid of Nevada walked right up to the line on endorsing Warren, telling the Boston Globe that "anything I can do to help Elizabeth Warren short of the endorsement, I will do."  
  • The Atlantic says former Vice President Joe Biden is closing in on another run for president, with the story quoting him telling a major investor that he's "70 percent there, but I'm not all the way there." 
Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Internal Schultz presidential polling shows him in double digits, eligible for debate stage

New internal polling from former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz shows him pulling about 17 percent of the vote in hypothetical presidential matchups between President Trump and either Democrat Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren. 

Schulz wins about 17 percent in each of the two ballot tests, new internal polling provided first to "Meet the Press" shows. In both, Trump leads the Democrat by a margin of 33 percent to 32 percent. 

Even though Schultz trails both candidates, him sitting above 15 percent is important because that's historically been the threshold candidates need to hit to be included in general election debates. The result comes after Schultz has taken a beating from Democrats concerned he may divert votes from their nominee. 

But the Schultz release doesn't state what questions, if any, were asked before the ballot test that could have influenced the result. And it doesn't include a breakdown of from where Schultz pulls his voters, a key question for Democrats concerned about his impact on the race. 

The poll of 1,500 likely voters nationwide, half of which were contacted by cell phone, has a margin of error of 2.5 percent. 

Watch more analysis from Chuck Todd and the "Meet the Press" roundtable below.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Stacy Abrams to star in Georgia Super Bowl ad for voting rights group

Next week marks Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams' return to the public arena as Democrats continue to urge her to run for Senate against Republican Sen. David Perdue. 

Abrams has already been announced as the Democratic pick to give the response to the State of the Union address on Tuesday. But now she's also slated to appear in a Super Bowl ad airing in Georgia, giving her another primetime slot in front of potential voters in the state. 

The ad, sponsored by Abrams' voting rights organization Fair Fight, includes her sitting down next to a Republican county commissioner, Habersham County Commissioner Natalie Crawford, both calling for election reforms in Georgia. Those policies they support include a commitment to counting every ballot cast, using hand-marked paper ballots and increased support for election officials. 

It's set to run in the Macon, Albany, Columbus and Savannah markets, and will also run in digital ads in the Atlanta and North Georgia area. This year's Super Bowl will be played in Atlanta. 

Abrams narrowly lost last year's gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp. The race turned contentious in the final days of the race, and as the race stretched on without an official winner, with Abrams and other Democrats accusing Kemp and Republicans of trying to suppress votes. Abrams ultimately stopped challenging the election results but refused to officially concede because "concession means to acknowledge an action is right." 

Despite that tough loss, Abrams finished closer to winning the governor's mansion than any Democrat had in the state in more than 50 years. That performance helped cement her status as a rising star among Democrats and at the top of the party's wish list as it looks for a candidate to run another tough race against Perdue. 

Carrie Dann

Fact check: Are federal workers more likely to be Democrats?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday decried a Democratic proposal to make Election Day a federal holiday, suggesting that federal workers would use time off to help Democratic campaigns.

“Just what America needs, another paid holiday and a bunch of government workers being paid to go out and work for I assume ... our colleagues on the other side, on their campaigns,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

The proposal, which is part of the sweeping Democratic anti-corruption and voting reform bill dubbed H.R. 1, would allow federal workers to be entitled to paid leave up to six days a year to serve as poll workers.

It’s the second time this month that a high-profile Republican has suggested that federal workers are overwhelmingly Democrats. During the 35-day partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump said that  “most of the workers not getting paid are Democrats.”

The problem: Surveys of federal workers show that they aren’t, in fact, more likely to identify as Democrats.

A survey of 1,277 federal employees conducted by the Government Business Council and GovExec during the shutdown found that 25 percent identified as Democrats, 22 percent identified as Republicans and 32 percent called themselves political independents. An additional 17 percent said they preferred not to select a party.

That party parity has been in place since well before Trump’s election. A 2010 Gallup survey found that while federal employees who are a part of a union are most likely to identify as Democrats (about 40 percent) rather than Republicans (27 percent) or independents (31 percent), nonunion federal employees are more likely to be independents (36 percent) or Republicans (33 percent) than Democrats (29 percent).

And a separate poll by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal, also conducted during the shutdown, found that federal workers generally reflect the country’s overall demographic and ideological makeup.

McConnell may be referring to data showing that, among employees of some major federal agencies who give political contributions to political candidates, the majority of contributions in 2016 and 2018 have been to Democratic contenders. For example, among individual donors who list the U.S. Postal Service as their employer, 30 percent gave to Republican candidates in 2018 compared with 64 percent who gave to Democrats.

But that slice of federal employees only represents the small fraction who contribute to political campaigns.

The comments by Trump and McConnell also come as federal government workers are viewed favorably by a majority of the population.

A recent NBC/WSJ poll found that 63 percent of all Americans have a positive view of federal workers, compared with just nine percent with a negative one.

Among Republicans, 60 percent view federal workers favorably, while just 10 have a negative view. That’s a far more positive assessment from GOP-affiliated Americans than during the 2011 shutdown negotiations, when just 29 percent of Republicans expressed a positive view of federal workers and 26 percent had a negative one.

