2020 roundup: Beto won't run for Senate, sparking presidential speculation

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke is one of the highest-profile Democrats still sitting on the sidelines of the 2020 presidential race, and it looks like he might be ready to get into the game. 

O'Rourke, who has set an end-of-February deadline for him to decide on his future plans, told reporters in a statement (first reported by the Dallas Morning News) that he's decided on his 2020 plans and will announce them soon. And sources familiar with his thinking told both NBC News and the DMN that O'Rourke will not run for Senate in 2020. 

That presumably just leaves a presidential bid (or, an announcement that he's not running at all). 

So with the decision apparently finalized, now all we have to do is wait. In the meantime, check out the latest news from the 2020 trail below. 

  • Politico reports that former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is looking at a 30,000 square foot office for his possible presidential campaign.
  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who told NBC's Mark Murray this week  that he'd center his entire presidential campaign on climate change if he runs, is expected to announce his campaign Friday according to the Seattle Times. And Politico reports he's staffed up with some Democratic veterans. 
  • The Associated Press has a deep dive on Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar's record on medical device regulation, a key industry in her state where she's taken stances that don't always put her on the same side as consumer advocates. 
  • A new Quinnipiac University poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and O'Rourke in a virtual tie with President Trump in a hypothetical presidential matchup in Texas. 

Ben Kamisar
Swalwell says he won't run for House reelection if he runs for president

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell has a promise to voters—if he decides to run for president, he'll "burn the boats."

Like Spanish explorer Hernán Cortés, who lore says burned his troops' ships upon his invasion of Mexico to ensure no one would retreat, Swalwell says he won't run for reelection to the House if he decides to run for president. 

"I would want people to know that I’m putting my all into this and I don’t have a life insurance policy," he told the San Francisco Chronicle on a new podcast.

“If you’re seeking such a big job that would affect so many people, I think you have to assure the people you’re asking to vote for you that you’re not hedging. And that you don’t have a lifeboat waiting for you.”

Swalwell added that he wouldn't resign immediately if he decides to run, but would not be a candidate for reelection to his House seat. 

The California Democrat has long teased a presidential bid, telling Iowans during a town hall earlier this month "I'm about to jump in—the water's warm." 

Ben Kamisar
2020 roundup: Shakeup in Bernieworld

Top strategists who advised Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders during his strong 2016 Democratic presidential primary bid have left the campaign, a notable shakeup just days after Sanders announced his bid. 

One of the strategists, Mark Longabaugh, explained to NBC News on Tuesday that they left because "we just didn't have a meeting of the minds" with the Sanders campaign. 

Read more from NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald on what the move means for the Sanders campaign, and catch up on more from the campaign trail below. 

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden now says he's "certain" his family wants him to run for president, NBC's Mike Memoli reports, but that he's still weighing whether he believes he can win the party's nomination.
  • As other, better known candidates all make early headlines in the 2020 presidential field, the Associated Press reports that Democratic governors still waiting on the sidelines could have trouble raising money for their potential bid. 
  • Tuesday's New York Times story on Hillary Clinton's impact on the 2020 Democratic field includes a number of interesting nuggets including that Clinton has met with at least 8 potential candidates in recent months but not with Sanders (her chief 2016 rival) or New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who the Times reports has fallen out of touch with Clinton after she said former President Bill Clinton should have resigned after his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. 
Ben Kamisar
Ed Demaria and Ben Kamisar

2020 vision: Democratic candidates see climate change as an emergency, but few ready to use presidential emergency powers

Democratic presidential candidates are increasingly describing climate change as a national emergency, but amid warnings from some Republicans that President Trump’s decision to declare an emergency on the border could set a precedent for future Democratic presidents to take emergency actions of their own, few Democrats appear to be willing to go there right now.

In recent weeks, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro have all used the words "national emergency" to describe climate change. 

But amid the controversy sparked by Trump's border emergency declaration, only Inslee has expressly said he'd be willing to use the president's emergency powers to address it. 

Catch more on the topic in Tuesday's "2020 Vision" on "MTP Daily."

Mike Memoli

Biden says family is ready for a presidential bid if he decides to run

Joe Biden said Tuesday that he’s now “certain” his family is prepared for a grueling political fight, but cautioned that a final decision about 2020 will come down to whether he feels confident he can secure the Democratic nomination. 

“I don’t want this to be a fool’s errand,” Biden said. "I want to be sure that if we do this, and we’re very close to getting to a decision, that I am fully prepared to do it.

"I think we can [win the nomination.] I think that’s where we are. But there’s still a couple hurdles to go through to make sure we have this all in place."

Biden’s comments, made during an event at the newly-renamed Joseph R. Biden Jr. School of Public Policy at the University of Delaware, his alma mater, were his most candid and expansive to date about his political future. 

As NBC News reported last week, Biden said his first concern as he considered 2020 was the toll a race against President Trump could have on his family, especially his grandchildren. 

“I don’t think the he’s likely stopped stop at anything no matter who the runs against,” Biden said.

But the former Vice President said he just convened another family meeting, as he has before all his major political decisions. 

“There’s a consensus. They – the most important people in my life – want me to run,” he said.

Biden spoke with author Jon Meacham about his new book, The Soul of America, as part of a day-long celebration of Biden’s public service as the University of Delaware dedicated its school in Biden’s honor. 

On hand were a number of Biden’s longest serving political advisors including his wife, Valerie. 

Former Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), who also attended, said Biden did not privately give him any indication of his final decision but said he hoped Biden would run. 

"I think the country needs someone that number one, can win, and that will unite this country again,” he said. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

GOP's Mark Harris will not run in North Carolina special House election marred by election fraud

Republican Mark Harris announced Tuesday that he will not be a candidate in the special election that has been ordered in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District. Harris, who was the apparent winner in the district's congressional race last fall, bowed out just days after the North Carolina State Board of Elections ordered a new election in the wake of last week's hearing that exposed evidence of widespread fraud in the 2018 race.  

In a statement announcing his decision, Harris said he had an "extremely serious" health condition that would keep him from devoting the time needed to run in the new election. 

"While few things in my life have brought me more joy than getting to meet and know the people of this incredible part of North Carolina, and while I have been overwhelmed by the honor of their support for me as the Congressman-elect of NC-9, I owe it to Beth, my children and my six grandchildren to make the wisest decision for my health," he said, referencing his wife.

"I also owe it to the citizens of the Ninth District to have someone at full strength during the new campaign. It is my hope that in the upcoming primary, a solid conservative leader will emerge to articulate the critical issues that face our nation."

Harris initially appeared to have won the state's 9th Congressional District race, edging out Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes. But shortly after Election Day, credible allegations of election fraud occurred, allegations that prompted the state elections board to refuse to certify the election. 

During a shocking, days-long state election board hearing, investigators accused political operative McCrae Dowless, who worked for the Harris campaign, of being at the center of an illegal absentee ballot harvesting scheme. One of Dowless' associates told the board she collected incomplete ballots from voters and marked votes for Republican candidates, while Dowless told her how to avoid raising suspicion along the way. 

Harris had for months claimed that he had no knowledge of any impropriety. But during that hearing, his son took to the stand and admitted that his father ignored his advice to not hire Dowless out of fears that he was involved in illegal conduct. 

In response to that testimony, the state board of elections ordered a new election for the seat, but hasn't outlined the timeline yet. 

While ruling himself out of that election Harris endorsed Stony Rushing, a local county commissioner. 

McCready has said he will run again for the seat.

NBC News Political Unit

Poll: Voters turned off by idea of America moving toward socialism

A new poll from Public Opinion Strategies—the GOP half of the NBC/WSJ poll— found that while Democrats may be open to the American political system shifting toward more socialist policies, the prospect is hardly popular with the rest of the electorate. 

Fifty-one percent of registered voters in the poll disagreed with the notion that "the country would be better off if our political and economic systems were more socialist," while 45 percent supported the idea. 

Democrats, by a 58-point margin, overwhelmingly believe the U.S. would be better off if it were more socialist. But just 14 percent of Republicans agree, and 83 percent disagree. 

More than half, 56 percent, of independents disagree that a shift toward socialism would be beneficial. 

Key swing groups also disagree, such as white suburban women and those living in potential 2020 battleground states. 

Democratic socialists or those open to more socialist policies may argue, fairly, that part of the problem is the game around definitions—the stigma of socialism is likely far more poisonous in the political debate than some socialist-tinged policies may be. 

But as Public Opinion Strategies pollster Neil Newhouse pointed out, "the president's State of the Union warning against a shift to socialism makes sense given these poll results." 

The poll was conducted February 16-20 of 800 registered voters, and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Sanders says tax returns coming soon

Even though President Trump successfully navigated through the 2016 presidential campaign without disclosing his tax returns, Democrats won't likely be able to repeat that performance. 

Candidates like Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, have already released returns ahead of previous elections, moves that will only add to the pressure on other candidates to follow suit. 

The question came up during Sanders' CNN town hall, where Sanders promised his returns would be released "sooner than later" but blamed his delay on a lack of 'accountants at home." And he deflected on his decision not to release the returns in 2016 by arguing that he would have done so if he won the nomination. 

So stay tuned to see how Sanders handles this issue, and read on for more from the 2020 beat. 

  • Speaking of Sanders, his fundraising operation has gone gangbusters—the New York Times reports he raised $10 million since he announced his bid less than a week ago.
  • As Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan refuses to close the door on challenging President Trump in the 2020 GOP presidential primary, his former deputy campaign manager, a Republican National Committee member, is whipping support for Trump among Maryland Republicans, the Washington Post reports
  • Politico has a new story on how progressives, including former Justice Department and Hillary Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon, are pushing Democrats to support packing the Supreme Court. 
  • Kamala Harris sat down with The Root for an interesting interview where she backed a plan to decriminalize sex work, called President Trump a racist, and defended her past work as a prosecutor. 
  • Warern pledged on MSNBC's "All In" that her first big piece of domestic legislation if elected president would be an anti-corruption bill. 
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro, on MSNBC's "Hardball," talked about his openness to government-sanctioned reparations payments 
NBC News Political Unit

Reporter's notebook: Peter Alexander on press being relocated from North Korea summit workspace

NBC's Peter Alexander recounts his experience being forced, with other members of the press, to relocate from the media filing station that had been approved of by the White House for reporters covering the summit with President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. 

"This is," Alexander notes, "proving to be an unusual foreign trip."  

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Inslee says tackling climate change would be top priority if he runs for president

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has made up his mind about running for president in 2020 and will announce his decision soon, he told NBC News in an interview on Sunday.

(On MSNBC Monday afternoon, Inslee repeated to NBC’s Andrea Mitchell that an announcement is imminent.)

And if he does run, he’ll make combatting climate change his top issue – above all others.

“We’ve had a lot of great presidents. But we’ve never had a president who’s said this is the No. 1 priority of my administration. You’ve never had a president who’s said this is the paramount duty of the federal government,” he said.

“You have just not had that. We need that.”

Inslee, a Democrat who was first elected governor in 2012 and who served in the U.S. House of Representatives before that, praises the “Green New Deal” that progressives have pushed to respond to climate change. But he sees it as a mission statement.

“I liken it back to the original Apollo mission,” he said, referring to the U.S. effort to send a man to the moon. “Kennedy did not give you the design of the retrorockets when he said we were going to the moon, right?”

“We have one administration left – of chance – to restrain this monster,” he said of climate change when asked about other duties on the president’s desk. “When your house is on fire, you go grab the bucket and you fight the fire, even though your lawn needs mowing and you haven’t answered the mail. That’s the situation we’re in. This is a one-time chance.”

Inslee also said he favored eliminating the Senate filibuster – which requires 60 votes to pass most legislation – to help achieve his goals in combatting climate change.

“I think it’s got to go,” he argued. “I just believe that the nature of economic change and social change and the integration of the world economy demands a functioning Senate.”

Asked about a 2020 bid, Inslee said, “Yes, I’ve made up my mind.”

And the decision?

“It will be revealed fairly shortly, one way or another.”

