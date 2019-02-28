2020 roundup: Beto won't run for Senate, sparking presidential speculation

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke is one of the highest-profile Democrats still sitting on the sidelines of the 2020 presidential race, and it looks like he might be ready to get into the game.
O'Rourke, who has set an end-of-February deadline for him to decide on his future plans, told reporters in a statement (first reported by the Dallas Morning News) that he's decided on his 2020 plans and will announce them soon. And sources familiar with his thinking told both NBC News and the DMN that O'Rourke will not run for Senate in 2020.
That presumably just leaves a presidential bid (or, an announcement that he's not running at all).
So with the decision apparently finalized, now all we have to do is wait. In the meantime, check out the latest news from the 2020 trail below.
- Politico reports that former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is looking at a 30,000 square foot office for his possible presidential campaign.
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who told NBC's Mark Murray this week that he'd center his entire presidential campaign on climate change if he runs, is expected to announce his campaign Friday according to the Seattle Times. And Politico reports he's staffed up with some Democratic veterans.
- The Associated Press has a deep dive on Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar's record on medical device regulation, a key industry in her state where she's taken stances that don't always put her on the same side as consumer advocates.
- A new Quinnipiac University poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and O'Rourke in a virtual tie with President Trump in a hypothetical presidential matchup in Texas.