2020 roundup: Biden hits Giuliani for 'personal attack' about his son and Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday criticized Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's lawyer, for his recent comments raising questions about work Biden's son did in Ukraine during his father's term.

"It is a personal attack. I expect that from Rudy Giuliani and the president," Biden told reporters during a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

"There has not been one scintilla of evidence that my son ever interfered, that I ever asked me anything, that I ever got involved in anything other than doing the job I was supposed to do, or that he ever contacted anybody in the American government."

Last week, the New York Times reported that Giuliani planned to travel to Ukraine to convince the country to probe potential impropriety surrounding the former vice president's push for a crack down on corruption, including the removal of a Ukranian prosecutor.

Bloomberg News reported that while that prosecutor had previously investigated a company that Biden's son Hunter worked for, the vice president made the call a year after the prosecutor moved on from the investigation. Hunter Biden denied to the Times having any contact with his father about the issue, as well.

Ultimately, Giuliani decided not to make the trip.

