2020 roundup: Biden and Sanders still at top of new national poll

WASHINGTON — A new Monmouth University poll released Monday shows former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders as the two leading Democrats in the race for 2020 as well as the two with the highest favorability ratings in the field.
Biden captured 28 percent of registered Democratic primary voters compared to Sanders' 25 percent. The only other candidate to finish in double-digits was California Sen. Kamala Harris.
But while these polls need to be taken with a grain of salt so early in the cycle, they do provide an interesting glimpse at how these voters view the field, and how their early campaigning is resonating.
Biden and Sanders both have overwhelming favorability ratings, thanks in no small part to their almost universal name identification. But Biden has seen his net favorability rating (+63) slide a bit form the +71 rating from Monmouth's January poll.
Among the next tier of candidates, Harris is the only candidate who saw a notable improvement of her favorability (an increase from a net rating of 33 points to 42 points), while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke saw their net ratings slide.
Click here to read the whole poll, which includes questions about how the GOP sees President Trump heading into his reelection, and read on for more from the 2020 trail.
- Politico is reporting that a former aide to New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's office resigned after frustration over how Gillibrand's office handled her allegation of sexual harassment. In a statement, Gillibrand defended her office's handling of the matter.
- The Democrats will hold their 2020 convention in Milwaukee, after the party chose it over Houston and Miami Beach.
- The Washington Post has a deep dive into President Trump's reelection plan to double down on the issues that won him the 2016 election but with a vastly stronger organization befitting of his station as head of the Republican Party.
- Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, drew headlines during his CNN town hall on Sunday night by blasting Vice President Mike Pence (who served as Indiana's governor during part of Buttigieg's term) as the "cheerleader of the porn star presidency."
- Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro says he's open to direct compensation to African Americans as a way to address long-term impact of slavery, telling CNN he'd authorize a task force to look into the issue if elected.