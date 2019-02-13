Feedback

2020 roundup: Booker says he'll be "looking" first for a female vice president

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker is thinking ahead, and he says he'll prioritize looking for a woman to join him on the ticket if he wins his party's presidential nomination. 

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," Booker said while he wouldn't "make any specific commitments," he believes future Democratic tickets will include diverse candidates. 

"We have such a great field of leaders,  I think you will rarely see a Democratic ticket anymore without gender diversity, race diversity," he said. 

"I think it's something that we should have.  So, I’m not going to box myself in, but should I come to it, you know I’ll be looking to women first."

  • Whether or not he decides to run for president, Michael Bloomberg is gearing up to spend at least a half a billion dollars to stop President Trump from being elected to a second term—either by funding his own bid or funding a data and field program meant to support the Democratic nominee, Politico reports.
  • Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar raised $1 million in the first two days since her presidential campaign launched on Sunday. That's a healthy chunk of change, but less than California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris' $1.5 million she raised in the first 24 hours. 
  • Virtually the entire Democratic presidential field has called on Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam to resign, to no avail, and many have called for further investigation into sexual assault allegations against Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. With the ugly situation in Virginia continuing to drag on, NBC News' Elena Moore compiled a rundown of how the candidates have responded so far. 
  • During his CNN town hall on Tuesday night, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz again unveiled few policy specifics upon which he'd base a presidential campaign. Read more analysis in today's First Read.
  • Democratic Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. sat down with Teen Vogue to discuss the historic nature of his presidential bid—if he wins, he'd be the first openly gay president (or party nominee) in American history.  

Read more in the 2020 roundup below. 

How 2020 Democrats have responded to the mess in Virginia (so far)

With Virginia's top statehouse Democrats at the center of high-profile criticism, the Democrats' possible presidential candidates have had to wrestle with two important issues—allegations of sexual misconduct and racism. 

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam is refusing to step down despite overwhelming calls for his resignation following the discovery of a racist photo in his medical school yearbook and an admission he appeared in blackface years ago.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax's political future is uncertain as he's been faced with two different allegations of sexual assault, which he's denied and argued were consensual. Amid calls for his own resignation, Fairfax is advocating for an independent investigation into the claims and a bid to impeach him has reportedly lost steam for now. 

As of Feb. 12, all nine candidates who have announced their bids or exploratory committees have called for Northam's resignation, and virtually all of the prospective candidates have too. The vast majority of official candidates, and many prospective candidates, are at least calling for further investigations into Fairfax, while some want his resignation. 

No candidates have made statements on Virginia attorney general Mark Herring's admission to also wearing blackface while in college. 

The dynamic raises the possibility that the eventual nominee could have called for the resignation of whoever happens to be governor by Election Day 2020. 

If Northam, Fairfax and Herring all resign—which remains unlikely—the governorship would swing to Republican control, with Republican speaker of the House of Delegates Kirk Cox next in line. 

Take a look at how the party's presidential candidates, and possible candidates, have addressed these scandals so far:

Called for Northam's resignation

Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, Amy KlobucharJulián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard (if he "cannot win back the trust of his constituents), John Delaney, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Sherrod Brown, Michael Bloomberg, Jay Inslee, Terry McAuliffe, John Hickenlooper, Michael Bennet, Eric Swalwell, and Jeff Merkley

Called for Fairfax's resignation

Booker, Harris, Gillibrand, Warren, Klobuchar, Castro, Sanders, Bennet, and McAuliffe

Called for more investigation into Fairfax allegations

Gabbard and Swalwell

2020 roundup: Holder to decide in coming weeks

It's time to add another name to the list of potential Democratic presidential candidates—former Attorney General Eric Holder. 

NPR is reporting that Holder will decide whether to run for president in the next two weeks, after he delivers a speech Thursday at Drake University Law School in Des Moines.

In the speech, according to excerpts obtained by NPR, Holder will blast the Trump administration as "rife with corruption, stunning incompetence and shameful intolerance" as well as for a "total abdication of moral and policy leadership." 

Read more from Holder's speech and about his possible bid here, and check out the latest stories from the blossoming 2020 presidential race below. 

  • One thing was clear during President Trump's speech in El Paso—former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke was on the president's mind. Trump mentioned O'Rourke on multiple occasions, deriding the crowd size at the protest O'Rourke and others organized (even though NBC and others reported that O'Rourke's rally was quite well attended). As First Read wrote today, Trump not only elevated the Texan last night, but he made clear that he's paying attention to the potential 2020 candidate. 
  • Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton launched his 2020 trial balloon Tuesday during a foreign policy speech at the Brookings Institution, where he compared the clean-up job needed after Trump leaves office to when "your old house gets damaged by a bad renter." Read the Rundown's preview of the speech here
  • Another Bay Stater, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, appeared at the National Conference of American Indians' conference in Washington, HuffPost reports. Warren is looking to move on from blowback about her claims of as having Native American ancestry. 
  • NBC's Vaughn Hilyard reports the Iowa Democrats are adding a virtual caucus to next year's caucuses, as well as a paper trail in case of a recount request. Read more about the new changes here
  • And while you're adding Holder to your list, don't put the cap on your pen, because here comes New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Politico reports  he's preparing to travel to New Hampshire to meet with a local mayor and holding a meet and greet with organizers, moves that only contribute to speculation he's considering a presidential bid. 
Astronaut Mark Kelly to run for Arizona Senate

Astronaut Mark Kelly, the husband of former Arizona Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, announced he's running for Senate in Arizona as a Democrat in what's expected to be one of the marquee Senate races of the 2020 cycle. 

Kelly wants to take on Republican Sen. Martha McSally, who lost her high-profile 2018 Senate race to then-Rep. Kyrsten Sinema. Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Doucey appointed McSally to the Senate weeks after her loss to replace outgoing Republican Sen. Jon Kyl, who had temporarily filled the seat vacated by the late Republican Sen. John McCain.

In his announcement video, Kelly evoked his wife's recovery from being shot while at a constituent event in 2011, as well as his career in both the Navy and as an astronaut in explaining why he decided to run.

"I learned a lot from being an astronaut. I learned a lot from being a pilot in the Navy. I learned a lot about solving problems from being  an engineer," he said.

"But what I learned from my wife is how you use policy to improve people’s lives.Arizonans are facing incredibly challenging issues here in the years to come. Access to affordable healthcare, the stagnation of wages, job growth, the economy."

And he leaned on those experiences outside of politics as he looks to define himself favorably for the electorate in a state that's moved toward the center in recent years.

"Partisanship and polarization and gerrymandering and corporate money have ruined our politics, and it’s divided us," he said.

"I care about people. I care about the state of Arizona. I care about this nation."

Kelly stepped into the political spotlight after his wife was shot, joining her in founding Americans for Responsible Solutions, a gun violence prevention group. 

Even though Democrats haven't held the Senate seat in 50 years, Democrats are optimistic about their chances in Arizona primarily because they will get to run against McSally again immediately after defeating her. 

McSally leaned heavily on her barrier-breaking experience as America's first female fighter pilot during that campaign, questioning Sinema's patriotism. But Kelly's own personal backstory neutralizes that 2018 line of attack. 

The big question for Democrats is whether Kelly's candidacy can clear the field. Sinema had no serious primary challenger, a major asset that allowed her to stay focused on the general election while McSally slogged it out as primary challengers hit her from the right. Arizona's late primary multiplied the advantage of Sinema not having a primary, as McSally had less than three months to pivot back to a general. 

But Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego is still publicly weighing a bid, tweeting Tuesday morning that he's still "seriously" looking at running and will "be making a final decision and announcement soon." 

Gallego is a member of leadership in the Congressional Progressive Caucus, so a primary between the two heavyweights could turn into a debate over whether the party should seek more moderate candidates to win swing voters or more progressive candidates to drive turnout—something Sinema didn't face in 2018.   

Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, McCain's former chief of staff who served in office as a Republican, announced this week he was no longer planning to run as a Democrat. 

Moulton to lay out foreign policy vision in 2020 trial balloon

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton is wading back into the 2020 presidential conversation Tuesday with a foreign policy speech that seeks a contrast with President Trump and advocates for new thinking about defense spending and alliances.

During a Tuesday morning speech at the Brookings Institution, Moulton will argue his time in the Marines shaped both his approach to foreign policy and his prescription for how America should move on after Trump. 

“When your old house gets damaged by a bad renter, or—in this case—a terrible President, you don’t just restore it to look like it was built in 1950; you renovate,” he plans to tell the audience, according to excerpts obtained by NBC News ahead of the address.

“You don’t just rebuild—you build something new.”

Moulton plans to call for “next-generation thinking” in three areas: arms, arms control and alliances.

On arms, the congressman wants to see a shift in investments away from older, less nimble weapons like aircraft carriers and toward investment in newer technology like cyber weaponry, as well as autonomous and hypersonic weapons, with modern arms control agreements to match.

He also plans to spend significant time discussing alliances, criticizing Trump's approach to the relationships with allies. While he'll call for a "re-strengthening" of NATO, he will also call to consider a new approach to alliances, floating a "'Pacific NATO' to counter China."

“Just as we’re not going to counter Russia’s amazingly successful work at undermining democratic elections by simply refurbishing our nuclear arsenal, we need to re-think the strategic role and purpose of NATO. Now is the opportunity, presented to us ironically by this Administration, to renovate and strengthen it for a new world,” he will say.

Moulton will also criticize the prospect of pulling out of Syria “without any plan” and ignoring climate change, which he labels a “national security” threat. On the Middle East, the Iraq veteran wants to see Congress take back power to authorize “clear and achievable missions” that will make plans for withdrawal more transparent.

The heavy emphasis on foreign policy comes one day after a Buzzfeed News interview where Moulton admitted that he’s “thinking about running for president” and going to take a “very serious look at it.”

The Bay Stater had a strong midterm cycle, where he was able to show some fundraising prowess and help a more than a dozen of his endorsed candidates, many veterans or former national security officials themselves, win congressional races.

But he faced some high-profile blowback in the party when he unsuccessfully helped to lead a group of Democrats who opposed California Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s bid for Speaker of the House. While Pelosi ultimately agreed to a term-limit deal and Moulton won some praise about his push for new blood in leadership, the insurgents never found a candidate to oppose Pelosi and Moulton has faced some criticism for helping to lead the charge against Pelosi.

Now openly his presidential trial-balloon phase, Moulton's speech positions him in the foreign-policy lane of the blossoming Democratic primary, one where the clearest fit right now is former Vice President Joe Biden, the former Senate Committee on Foreign Relations chairman who is still weighing a bid.

But it’s unclear how voters will prioritize foreign policy in choosing a candidate—October NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that just 8 percent of registered voters said foreign policy was either their first or second-most important issue going into the 2018 midterms. And so far, the Democratic primary debate has largely focused on domestic issues.

Iowa Democrats add 'virtual' option for next year's caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa — In a step away from tradition, the state Democratic Party will allow registered voters to participate in next year's Iowa presidential caucuses by mobile device, opening the door for the likes of snowbirds, military personnel, shift workers and those traveling out of state to be among the first in the nation to weigh in on the crowded field of presidential contenders.

The Iowa Democratic Party announced on Monday that ten percent of the national delegates to come out of the state will be based off the selections of Iowans who partake in the party's new "virtual caucus" system.

In the final six days leading up to the February 3, 2020, caucuses, Iowa voters will have the opportunity to participate in a "virtual caucus" through a mobile device. Regardless of the ultimate share of the electorate that opts to virtually caucus, those results will count for ten percent of the delegate share, said Troy Price, the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party. 

The party also announced it will create a paper trail of caucus selections in 2020 in the event that a candidate requests a recount. After an exceedingly tight Democratic caucus in 2016, participants will now write down the name of their selected candidate on a piece of paper.

Per tradition, candidates must still meet a 15 percent threshold of support at a caucus site in order to be deemed a viable candidate at that site. If a candidate does not have 15 percent support at that site, a caucusgoer may select a different candidate to lend his or her support to. 

The results of these two rounds will now be made public at the conclusion of caucus night. With the crowded field of candidates, and potentially an Iowa electorate prepared to spread support  to a slew of candidates, many candidates are expected to fall short of that 15 percent support marker. But candidates will now have access to the results of that first round of caucusing and are expected to point to it as stronger signs of initial support than the final caucus results will reflect.

Politicians don't always mean it when they rule out a presidential bid

What's one thing that Democrats like New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton all have in common? 

They've all seemed to shut the door to a presidential run in 2020, only to crack the door open again to varying degrees. 

Both Klobuchar and Gillibrand said during debates ahead of their 2018 reelections that they would serve out their full terms if elected.

"Of course I will" serve her full six-year term, Klobuchar said during an August 2018 debate, according to Minnesota Public Radio

"I will serve my six-year term," Gillibrand promised during an October 2018 debate. Immediately after she finished her answer, her Republican opponent, Chele Farley, quipped back: "Honestly, I don't believe that." 

Klobuchar announced her bid on Sunday, while Gillibrand is gearing up for a bid of her own. 

Just days before Election Day, O'Rourke made about as direct a promise you can make about his 2020 plans, telling reporters  "I will not run for president in 2020."

Just a few weeks later, O'Rourke opened back up to the prospect of a presidential run.

Moulton appeared to have closed the door on a bid in October when he told McClatchy "I'm not running for president, period." But he still kept the window cracked open by adding: " I don’t think it’s the best way I can serve the country right now. If that were to change, I would consider it, but I don’t think that’s the best way I can serve the country."

Apparently, things have changed, and Moulton told Buzzfeed Monday he's taking "a very serious look at it." 

Warren, who officially announced her bid last weekend, made a similar shift as her fellow Bay Stater. 

She told NBC's "Meet the Press"  in March of 2018 "I am not running for president of the United States," an answer which moderator Chuck Todd pointed out at the time was a "present tense" denial that made no promises about the near future.

One month later, she said at a town hall that "my plan" is to serve out her full six-year term if reelected, according to Politico. But she softened that language by October. 

On the other end of the spectrum, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has made no secret of his interest in running again, even as he asked Vermonters to reelect him last year. 

There are a lot of times when a broken promise from a politician becomes a serious liability.

President George H.W. Bush's "read my lips: No new taxes" declaration may have cost him reelection in 1992, and President Barack Obama's "If you like your health care plan, you can keep it" led to serious blowback once providers began canceling plans. 

But this appears to be one that politicians have no problem breaking, and one that typically doesn't create serious blowback (outside of a few partisan jabs from the other side of the aisle). 

The most famous recent example is from former President Obama, who told "Meet the Press" in 2006 that "I will serve out my full six year term."

"You will not run for president or vice president in 2008?" moderator Tim Russert asked the then senator. 

"I will not," Obama replied. 

About three years to the day after that declaration, Obama took his oath of office on the Capitol steps.  

Castro from border: Trump wants to "create a circus of fear and paranoia"

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, the only Hispanic candidate running for president in 2020, traveled to the border between America and Mexico to decry President Trump hours before the president's rally in El Paso.

Standing at the Eagle Pass border checkpoint, Castro spoke of his grandmother who passed through that same border checkpoint as a young girl after her parents had died in Mexico. 

"President Donald Trump is going to El Paso, Texas to create a circus of fear and paranoia, like he always does, to tell lies about the border and about immigration. Don't take the bait." Castro said. 

"We don't need to choose between having border security and being compassionate. We can do both of those things." 

Castro's remarks come shortly before Trump's rally in El Paso, where the president will be stepping onto unfriendly turf. Trump's criticism of El Paso as "dangerous" sparked criticism from those who claimed he mischaracterized the crime statistics there for political gain. 

Watch Castro's full video below. 

Trump steps on unfriendly turf tonight with El Paso rally

When President Trump has held MAGA rallies in the past, he’s typically done so on friendly turf – either in red states or red communities.

But tonight’s visit to El Paso could very well be most politically hostile ground of his presidency. While Trump won Texas by 9 percentage points in 2016, he lost El Paso County by more than 40 points, 69 percent to 26 percent. 

(By comparison,Trump lost Harris County—the site of his 2018 rally in Houston to support Ted Cruz's Senate reelection— by 12 points in 2016, 54 percent to 42 percent.)

What’s more, Trump’s characterization of El Paso as a “dangerous” city in his State of the Union address—when it’s been one of the safest large cities in the country, according to crime statistics—has drawn bipartisan condemnation.

Here was El Paso’s Republican mayor, Dee Margo, after the president’s State of the Union: 

2020 roundup: Seth Moulton eyes a potential bid

Add another one to your list, folks. Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton is considering throwing his name into the increasingly-crowded 2020 hat. 

Moulton told Buzzfeed News that he is "thinking about running for president" and wants to take a "very serious look at it" in an interview published Monday.

The Marine veteran had a strong 2018, where he helped a handful of allies win swing-seat congressional races and flexed some fundraising muscles. But he also suffered a political setback in December with a failed bid to oppose House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's position in leadership in favor of younger lawmakers, although the insurgents did win a concession when she agreed to a term limit

Read more from Buzzfeed about Moulton's calculus here, and check out more from the 2020 roundup below. 

  • Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, fresh off her Sunday presidential announcement, addressed the reports of her tough treatment of staff and sketched out how she'll deal with attacks from President Trump in a new "Good Morning America" interview.
  • Speaking of how candidates can tangle with Trump, Vaughn Hillyard and Ali Vitali, two veteran reporters who know their way around the campaign trail, writes about all the different ways presidential hopefuls are trying to push back against the president's attacks. 
  • California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris joined The Breakfast Club morning radio show to defend her record as a prosecutor and discuss policies including marijuana legalization. Watch the whole interview here.
  • With progressive litmus tests like Medicare for All and a Green New Deal dominating the early Democratic primary discussions, moderate Democrats are looking to find their flag-bearer. Alex Seitz-Wald has more on their search here
  • Benjy Sarlin explores another progressive push gaining steam among presidential candidates—taxing the rich.
