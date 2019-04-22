2020 roundup: De Blasio continues to tease presidential bid

WASHINGTON—New York Mayor Bill de Blasio once again floated the prospect of jumping into the Democratic presidential race, telling MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday that he'll "make a decision soon."
The Democrat sounded like a candidate as he laid out his argument that he would "speak about sharp, clear, bold, progressive change and prove you can do it" if he runs.
And he emphasized the importance of what he referred to as New York's "Green New Deal," which includes an idea to heavily fine "inefficient" buildings and "ban" new construction of inefficient skyscrapers.
Watch de Blasio's interview here, and read on for more from the campaign trail.
- Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton is the latest Democrat to announce a presidential bid, pointing to his career as a Marine and his successful 2014 vanquishing of a long-time Democratic incumbent as reasons why he can take on President Trump. Read more from NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald here.
- NBC's Benjy Sarlin has a deep dive into another climate cause that's dividing Democrats: the push against fossil fuel extraction.
- Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to cancel up to $50,000 in student debt for more than 40 million Americans, which she would pay for with taxes on the wealthy.
- President Trump said Monday that he's "not even a little bit" worried about impeachment, even as Democrats appear more open to the possibility after the release of the Mueller report.