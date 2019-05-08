Feedback

2020 roundup: Democratic candidates releasing a flurry of policy proposals

WASHINGTON — Democrats jockeying for their party's presidential nomination released a series of policy proposals on Wednesday meant to put more meat behind their candidacies. 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is proposing a $100 billion plan (authored with Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings) to combat the opioid epidemic. The legislation calls for training, additional research and greater access for drugs that treat overdoses.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has a plan to expand funding and training for public defenders, as well as adding to the student loan repayment program. 

And New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Harris are all co-sponsors of reintroduced legislation aimed at slashing maternal mortality rates, particularly among the minority mothers who suffer from the highest rates. 

The semi-regular policy rollouts are important ways for the candidates to stand out among the crowded field, and the measures today cut across a variety of important primary constituencies. 

Click on the links above to learn more about each proposal, and read on for more from the 2020 trail. 

Ben Kamisar

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Leigh Ann Caldwell

Kamala Harris rolls out bill to boost public defenders

WASHINGTON — California senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris is known as an effective prosecutor. Now she’s unveiling legislation to help public defenders in an attempt to counter criticism she’s received as being overly aggressive in her previous job.

The legislation would aim to incentivize public defenders, who are usually paid less, are less resourced and overworked, compared to prosecutors.

“As a career prosecutor, I know that when public defenders lack sufficient resources, they are unable to provide an adequate defense and the system doesn’t work,” Harris said in a statement. “Our Constitution gives every defendant the right to an attorney, but it’s not enough just to have a lawyer. Defendants in criminal cases need lawyers who have enough time, money, and resources to challenge the prosecution and provide a strong defense.”

Jon Rapping, the founder of The Gideon’s Project, an organization that provides training and resources for public defenders, calls the proposed bill “a good start.”

“I am encouraged,” Rapping said. “I think it is a recognition that public defenders must be part of the conversation” of criminal justice reform.  

Harris, who worked as a district attorney in San Francisco and then as California’s attorney general before being elected to the Senate in 2017, and has highlighted her experience as a prosecutor and used it to her advantage. Her background has been beneficial especially when grilling Trump administration officials, including Attorney General William Barr, testifying before the Senate.

She has also come under fire from some progressives and public defenders in California for some of her policies and practices as a prosecutor.

Lara Bazelon, the former director of the Loyola Law School Project for the Innocent in Los Angeles, wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times saying that she’s not a progressive prosecutor.

“Time after time, when progressives urged her to embrace criminal justice reforms,” Bazelon wrote, “Ms. Harris opposed them or stayed silent.”

Bazelon pointed to her support of punishing parents of overly truant students, withholding evidence that could have unravelled convictions, supported the death penalty and opposed a bill that would mandate her office investigate shootings by police officers.

The legislation would create a $250 million grant program to fund public defense, including ensuring pay parity between public defenders and prosecutors and implementing work load limits. It would expand the student loan repayment program to $75 million from $25 million. It would also provide money to train public defenders and require data about the use of public defenders and if those who need the service are receiving it.

Ben Kamisar

Inslee: Doctors can't help us 'if we don't solve climate change'

WASHINGTON—Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee argued Tuesday that climate change is an all-encompassing issue that should resonate with even those who see health care as a more pressing concern. 

When asked on Tuesday's broadcast of "MTP Daily" on MSNBC what he thinks about polls showing that voters see health care as a more important issue to them than climate change, Inslee connected the two issues. 

"There are not enough doctors and nurses on the planet Earth to protect our health if we don’t solve climate change. This is a health care issue first and foremost," he said. 

“The thing about climate change is it's not a single issue, it is all the issues."

Watch the full interview below. 

Ben Kamisar

Trump campaign blasts 'dishonest fundraising groups' after report about top ally

WASHINGTON — President Trump's campaign issued a blistering statement Tuesday condemning "alleged scam groups" that profit off his name days after a new report called into question an outside group run by one of the president's former top campaign hands. 

The unsigned statement from the Trump campaign admonished "any organization that deceptively uses the President’s name, likeness, trademarks, or branding and confuses voters."

"There is no excuse for any group, including ones run by people who claim to be part of our ‘coalition,’ to suggest they directly support President Trump’s re-election or any other candidates, when in fact their actions show they are interested in filling their own pockets with money from innocent Americans’ paychecks, and sadly, retirements," the statement said. 

While the campaign did not mention any group by name, the comment came days after Axios and the Campaign Legal Center published a report about the Presidential Coalition, a group run by former Trump deputy campaign manager David Bossie. 

The analysis found that the Presidential Coalition raised $18.5 million in 2017 and 2018 promoting the group as a stalwart ally of Trump. Just three percent of its spending went to direct political activities, while the lion's share of its spending went toward raising more money, while two organizations linked to Bossie received almost $660,000 from the group. 

The Presidential Coalition is far from the first group to have such an unusual spending breakdown. But groups like these have long faced criticism over the years with critics accusing them of being primarily set up to funnel money to preferred vendors and to staff salaries instead of toward the direct political activity that donors may expect their money to fund. 

The group denied any allegations of impropriety in a statement to Axios, arguing that the Campaign Legal Center was biased against it because of its work to tighten campaign finance laws and that its spending is necessary to support the group's mission. 

"This is fake news brought to you by a collaboration of the biased liberal media and unabashed left-wing activists," the Coalition said in the statement to Axios. 

Elena Moore

The hurdles ahead for felony voting rights legislation

WASHINGTON — In November of 2018, Floridians passed Amendment 4 – giving 1.4 million people with past felony convictions the right to vote. Last week, the state’s lawmakers passed legislation to require they pay various fines and fees before having those rights restored, a move that has been criticized as a “poll tax” by critics of the legislation. The bill now heads to the governor who has signalled his support but has not yet signed it.

Now, as similar policy debates occur across the country in state houses, Congress, and on the 2020 campaign trail, voting rights advocates face an uncertain future.

Supporters of felony re-enfranchisement legislation continue to stress the significant restrictions that long-term criminal justice and voting rights laws have had particularly on African Americans.

According to the Sentencing Project, a research and advocacy organization, 1 in 13 African American adults are disenfranchised for a past felony charge, compared to 1 in every 56 non-black adults.

Christopher Uggen, a criminologist and professor of sociology at the University of Minnesota reaffirms this. “The disproportionate impact on communities of color helps make it an urgent civil rights movement today.”

If the bill passed in Florida is implemented, the ACLU says that about 40 percent of enfranchised ex-felons in Florida would no longer be eligible to register due to the costs.

Also, according to Julie Ebenstein, the Senior Staff Attorney for the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, Florida does not have a “centralized system that tracks people post-sentence.”

“That could really have a chilling effect,” Ebenstein added. 

Felony disenfranchisement laws change from state to state and often governor to governor.

Today, only Iowa and Kentucky have lifetime disenfranchisement laws in place. Iowa recently tried to change their law — with the support of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds — but the proposal failed to advance out of the state Senate.

Legislation to ease voting restrictions has also been proposed in Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas, Connecticut, New Jersey, Minnesota, and California.

Federal legislation was also recently introduced that would allow former felons to vote in federal elections.

And the 2020 Democratic candidates are also starting to take public stances on the issue.

For example, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., has introduced The Next Step Act, a criminal justice bill that would allow people who were incarcerated to vote in federal elections.

And Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT., has also said he supports giving both current and formerly incarcerated felons the right to vote — a policy legal only in Vermont and Maine.

But Uggen said he expects candidates to pay more attention to the issue, especially since 82 percent of Democrats support it.   “The question is how far they will go,” he said.

Ben Kamisar

Progressive group launches ads hitting Michael Bennet on judicial nominations

WASHINGTON — Demand Justice, a progressive group fighting President Donald Trump's judicial nominations, is elevating its battle with Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., over the issue with a new spate of advertisements targeting Bennet's presidential bid. 

The group has been a regular critic of Bennet's, giving him an 'F' grade on its scorecard ranking lawmakers' "willingness to fight Trump’s judges." And now it's launching television and digital ads in the early-primary state of New Hampshire that accuse Bennet of "helping" Trump confirm judges. 

"Bennet’s backed many of Trump’s extreme judges. He votes for them almost 70 percent of the time. Bennet even praised Neil Gorsuch when Trump picked him for the Supreme Court seat stolen from President Obama," the ad's narrator says. 

"Now that Democrats are proposing ways to fix the court, Bennet is standing in the way of that, too. Hey, Michael Bennet — what gives? Helping Trump is not a good look."

Demand Justice told NBC News that it's spending $10,000 on the digital ads and then "five figures" to air the ad on WMUR in Manchester, N.H.

The spot is meant to put pressure on Bennet, who announced his presidential bid last week, and amounts to one of the first Democrat-on-Democrat fights of the presidential cycle. 

The Coloradan pushed back on Demand Justice's criticism during an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press"  on Sunday, arguing that Democrats' "non-strategic" opposition to Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch prompted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to change Senate rules to lower the threshold for advancing Supreme Court nominations, which put Democrats in an even worse spot. 

"The people behind that Super PAC that are attacking me for an 'F,' they deserve an 'F,' because they helped conceive that strategy," Bennet said.

Bennet didn't join the Democratic filibuster of Gorsuch at the time, which put up a procedural hurdle to the nomination, but the senator ultimately voted against Gorsuch's confirmation. 

UPDATE: This post was updated to include spending details on the ad buy.

Ben Kamisar

Jill Biden addresses husband's apology to Anita Hill

WASHINGTON — Jill Biden said Tuesday that her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, was "grateful" that Anita Hill recently took his phone call amid her frustration with his handling of her decades-old accusations of sexual harassment against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. 

The former vice president called Hill last month, shortly before announcing his presidential bid, but Hill told the New York Times she was not satisfied with his message. 

Pressed on that exchange on NBC's "Today," Jill Biden argued that the experience gave her husband perspective he used to promote women's issues in the Senate.  

"They had the phone call. He was really grateful that she took his call. He apologized to her, and the one good thing that has come out of this is that he made sure that there were now women senators one that committee. He has written the Violence Against Women Act, so you have to look at the good that came out of that," she said. 

Jill Biden spoke to "Today" as part of a media swing to promote her new book. She also addressed the Hill hearings in an interview with NPR, where she said that "he apologized for the way the hearings were run, and now it's kind of, it's time to move on." 

Watch the full "Today" interview with Jill Biden below. 

Vaughn Hillyard
Vaughn Hillyard

Kamala Harris: Electability debate 'leaves people out'

WASHINGTON—Kamala Harris argued Sunday that the debate in the Democratic Party over which presidential candidate is most electable in the crucial Midwestern swing states is talking past minority voters across those states.

Speaking at a dinner for the Detroit branch of the NAACP, Harris argued the electability debate is sometimes too ‘simplistic.'”

“There has been a conversation by the pundits about electability and ‘who can speak to the Midwest? But when they say that, they usually put the Midwest in a simplistic box and a narrow narrative. And too often their definition of the Midwest leaves people out,” she said.

“It leaves out people in this room who helped build cities like Detroit. It leaves out working women who are on their feet all day--many of them working without equal pay. And the conversation too often suggests certain voters will only vote for certain candidates regardless of whether their ideas will lift up all our families.”

Watch the full report below. 

 

 

Ben Kamisar

O'Rourke joins the calls for President Trump's impeachment

WASHINGTON — Beto O'Rourke told the Dallas Morning News Sunday that he believes House Democrats should "move forward with impeachment" of President Trump. 

The former Texas Democratic congressman and current presidential candidate had previously refrained from advocating for the idea of impeachment, arguing the decision should be left to the House in which he once served (as a congressman, O'Rourke voted against impeaching the president in a 2017 House vote). 

But in the interview published Sunday, O'Rourke argued in favor of impeachment as a way to hold Trump accountable.

"We're finally learning the truth about this president. And yes, there has to be consequences. Yes, there has to be accountability.Yes, I think there's enough evidence now for the House of Representatives to move forward with impeachment,” he said.

“This is our country, and this is the one chance that we get to ensure that it remains a democracy and that no man, regardless of his position, is above the law.”

The question of impeachment has divided Democrats in Congress, on the trail and at home. 

Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro as well as Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have all called for Trump's impeachment outright. 

Some, like South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., have argued that Trump has committed offenses worthy of impeachment but are stopping short of a direct call for impeachment. Others have balked at the idea, arguing that it would be best for Democrats to defeat Trump at the ballot box.  

New data from the latest national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found Americans divided on the prospect of impeachment even as a majority said Trump was not honest and truthful related to the investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election. 

Ben Kamisar

Biden tops presidential Facebook spending for second week in a row

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden spent more than $315,000 on Facebook ads last week, making him the highest political spender on the platform for the second consecutive week. 

Biden's presidential campaign has spent about $732,000 on Facebook ads since he jumped into the race less than two weeks ago, data from Facebook's Ad Library shows.

That's almost as much as some Democratic politicians have spent during their much-longer presidential bids so far, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., ($781,200), Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., (785,100) and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., ($817,800).

Since his campaign is still in its infancy, most of Biden's ads have been fundraising or list-building appeals that focused on his announcement, a video ad citing former President Obama's praise of Biden, and warnings about President Trump's  fundraising advantage over the Democratic field. 

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., narrowly trails Biden on this week's list of top Facebook spenders with $296,600 spent last week. Many of her ads highlighted her call for Attorney General William Barr to resign, while others included a video fundraising appeal from Harris. 

President Trump's campaign spent the third most of presidential candidates last week with $120,300, followed by Warren's $97,700 and Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee's $57,600. 

