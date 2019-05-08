2020 roundup: Democratic candidates releasing a flurry of policy proposals

WASHINGTON — Democrats jockeying for their party's presidential nomination released a series of policy proposals on Wednesday meant to put more meat behind their candidacies.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is proposing a $100 billion plan (authored with Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings) to combat the opioid epidemic. The legislation calls for training, additional research and greater access for drugs that treat overdoses.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has a plan to expand funding and training for public defenders, as well as adding to the student loan repayment program.
And New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Harris are all co-sponsors of reintroduced legislation aimed at slashing maternal mortality rates, particularly among the minority mothers who suffer from the highest rates.
The semi-regular policy rollouts are important ways for the candidates to stand out among the crowded field, and the measures today cut across a variety of important primary constituencies.
