2020 roundup: Eric Holder will not run for president

While it may seem that every Democrat in America is running for president or considering a bid, former Attorney General Eric Holder is bucking the trend.
In a new op-ed in the Washington Post (published the same morning former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announced his presidential bid), Holder said that he'll skip a bid for president and instead redouble his efforts with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.
"I will do everything I can to ensure that the next Democratic president is not hobbled by a House of Representatives pulled to the extremes by members from gerrymandered districts," he wrote.
Catch the full op-ed here, and read on for more from the 2020 trail.
- NBC News' Benjy Sarlin lays out how the 2020 Democratic primary includes a candidate with an ambitious plan for every stage of life—including universal child care, free pre-K, paid family leave, an early Medicare buy-in, and expanding Social Security.
- The latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll looks at the traits that Democratic primary voters are most enthusiastic about or comfortable with in a potential presidential nominee.
- Michigan Republican Rep. Justin Amash, who has criticized President Trump over his controversial national emergency declaration, didn't rule out a libertarian presidential bid during a Sunday interview on CNN.
- Politico has a deep dive into the questions surrounding former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke's political ideology amid his possible presidential bid.
- Former President Clinton is still on the call list for some Democratic presidential hopefuls—including Gov. Steve Bullock, former Housing secretary Julian Castro and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, according to the Associated Press. But he hasn't yet had a formal meeting with any of the party's top candidates, or any female candidates, a reality that may be indicative of his station in the party.