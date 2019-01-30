2020 roundup: Garcetti skips presidential bid

So far, one of the biggest surprises of the Democratic presidential field is that predictions of a 30 person field may not ultimately pan out, with the final field more likely to be closer to one dozen than multiple dozens of candidates.
The latest Democrat to decide against a bid is Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who said he'd stay the course in Los Angeles instead of seek higher office. The mayor had stoked speculation with trips to early states, sounding very much like a candidate as recently as last week during a press conference at the United States Conference of Mayors.
Along with Garcetti's plans, here are the latest headlines you might have missed from the 2020 trail.
- Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's campaign manager will leave the campaign after the congresswoman's official launch on Saturday, the latest bad headline for the candidate in recent weeks.
- Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown kicks off his "Dignity of Work" tour in Cleveland, Ohio as he continues to toy with a presidential bid. You can read more from the the Cincinnati Enquirer about Brown's path to the nomination here.
- Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said Wednesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he "no longer" associates with the Democratic Party because it is "so far left," panning the party's liberal positions on health care and college.
- Former Maryland Democratic Congressman John Delaney, who has been running for president since 2017, snagged endorsements from three county Democratic Party chairs, Politico reports.
- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg took some swings at the more progressive candidates in the Democratic presidential race, panning Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren's plan to tax the wealthy as akin to a plan form socialist Venezuela and rejected the push for Medicare for all.
- California Democratic Reps. Katie Hill and Nanette Barragán are backing their fellow Golden Stater, Sen. Kamala Harris, for president. Another California member, Rep. Ted Lui, has already endorsed Harris.