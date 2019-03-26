2020 roundup: Hickenlooper pans the 'Green New Deal' for setting 'unachievable goals'

WASHINGTON — Many Democratic presidential candidates are racing to embrace the "Green New Deal," whether in spirit or in full, as the plan authored by New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey gains more popularity on the left.
But former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is one of the few taking a far more cautious approach.
While he said that he supports the "concept" of the legislation and agrees that climate change must be urgently addressed, he panned the "Green New Deal" for having unrealistic targets and not including the private sector.
"The resolution sets unachievable goals. We do not yet have the technology needed to reach “net-zero greenhouse gas emissions” in 10 years," he said.
"In addition to technological barriers, the Ocasio-Cortez-Markey resolution sets the Green New Deal up for failure by shifting away from private decision-making and toward the public sector — including multiple provisions with little connection to reducing greenhouse gas emissions."
Read more from Hickenlooper here, and read on for more from the 2020 beat.
- South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg sat down with the popular morning show "The Breakfast Club" for an in depth interview on politics, policy and lighter topics like Chick-fil-A. The popular sandwich chain has been criticized by LGBTQ supporters for donations to groups that oppose gay rights. But Buttigieg, who is running to be America's first openly gay president, admitted he has a soft spot for the chicken: “I do not approve of their politics but I kind of approve of their chicken. Maybe, if nothing else, I can build that bridge.” Click here to watch the full interview.
- Former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke has a campaign manager—longtime Democratic strategist Jennifer O'Malley Dillon. MSNBC's Garrett Haake adds that the campaign is expected to announce more top hires quickly now that O'Malley Dillon is at the helm.
- The New York Times took a deep dive into California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris's fundraising operation, which helped rake in dollars for Senate colleagues in 2018 and could give her presidential campaign a boost. And speaking of Harris, NBC's Benjy Sarlin dug into her plan to give teachers a raise.