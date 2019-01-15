2020 roundup: Klobuchar, Gillibrand inching closer to bid

It's been 50 days since President Donald Trump has hit the links, marking his longest stretch without a golf outing since taking office. The government shutdown is at least partially to blame — his planned holiday break at Mar-a-Lago was cancelled as a result of the standoff, meaning Trump has now spent much of the last seven weeks at the White House in the midst of Washington's winter weather.

Golf is typically a staple in the president’s weekend routine but the last time the president teed it up was on November 25, at the end of his Thanksgiving vacation in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Beyond what he’s dubbed the “Southern White House,” the president also frequently spends time on the golf course at his Bedminster, New Jersey property in the summer and fall. During the warmer months in Washington, Trump often makes weekend trips to his golf club in nearby Virginia.

Since the start of his administration, Trump has visited self-branded golf properties more than 160 times. It’s not always clear when he is playing a round of golf though, because the White House doesn’t normally acknowledge or confirm that is how the president is spending his time.

In the past, Trump has called the sport his “primary form of exercise!” But he is unlikely to golf again until the longest shutdown in history gets resolved or he decides to go to Florida — whichever comes first.

During this current golf-free stretch, Trump has traveled to Iraq and Germany for brief visits with soldiers, as well as a day trip to the border in Texas and went to Louisiana Monday to speak at the farm bureau convention.

As a candidate, Trump frequently criticized his predecessor for playing too many rounds of golf. (“Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf. Worse than Carter,” he tweeted in 2014).

Shortly after the December lapse in funding, the president promised in a campaign email: “When our beautiful country’s national security is at stake, I will NEVER take a vacation.”

With both sides dug in and deadlocked on any shutdown solution, Trump’s golf game also seems stalled indefinitely.