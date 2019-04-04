2020 roundup: More presidential announcements are coming

WASHINGTON — The 2020 Democratic presidential field, like the universe, appears to ever expanding.

Thursday brought news of the latest Democrat to enter the fold, Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, best known for an ill-fated challenge to California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi's perch atop Democratic leadership.

He's far from the only Democrat on the sidelines who is still making moves.

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is currently still in his "exploratory phase," appears set to hold his launch event on April 14. California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell told Fox News this week he's decided whether to run, and sounds very much like a candidate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden left little doubt about his 2020 plan when he tweeted out a two minute video addressing concerns from some women who say their personal interactions made him uncomfortable.

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton is traveling to Nevada on Friday as he considers a presidential bid.

Former Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe told The Richmond Times-Dispatch he's "very close" to deciding whether to run.

And amid the news that Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, a spokesman told NBC News that he still plans to run for president if he’s cancer-free after his treatment.

Right now, there are already 14 major candidates in the race (as well as entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who says he's met the donation threshold to qualify for the presidential debate). So the field may begin to bump up soon against the 20-candidate limit the Democratic National Committee set for the first debate.

As you consider the swelling presidential field, read on for more from the 2020 beat.